30 Jack Rabbit Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Highlands Ranch 4 Bedroom Home with Mountain Views -

Peaceful cul-de-sac, glorious open space views, easy access to C-470, Town Center, and waking distance to the Northridge Rec Center. ! Fall in love with location near trails & Northridge Park. Beautiful flowers, ground cover, shrubs+mature trees in summer!



Mountain views! Large front porch+ back yard patio with pergola & newer Trex deck w/ built-in seating. Extensive hardwood floors, newer Anderson windows, upgraded fixtures, new carpet on stairs and upper level, tile in bathrooms. Cozy wood fireplace graces the formal living room.



(RLNE4687186)