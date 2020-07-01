All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

2449 S University Blvd B1

2449 South University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2449 South University Boulevard, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
yoga
2449 S University Blvd - Property Id: 124866

Rooftop Swimming Pool, Illustrious Indoor Lap Pool, Roof Top Jacuzzi, Controlled Access Parking Garage, Roof Top Fire Pit, HDTV Lounge, Billards Room, Resident Club Room, 24-Hour Club Quality Fitness Center, Yoga Room with WellBeats Studio, Bicycle Storage with Fix It Station, Pet Friendly including Pet Washing Area, Outdoor Grilling Area, Onsite Storage Available, Smoke-Free Community, Outdoor Patio, 31,000 sq ft of future retail space, Studio, One and Two Bedroom Homes, Gourmet Kitchens, Stainless Steel Appliances, Espresso Cabinetry, Two-Tone Cabinetry, Pearl or Slate Quartz Countertops, Breathtaking Mountain Views, Spacious Closets, Full Size Washer and Dryer, Mezzanine-Style Apartments with Spiral Staircase*, Plush Carpet in Bedrooms, Spa-Like Bathrooms with Stand-Up Showers, Wood-Style Flooring.

Pet Policy: Two Pet Maxium - No weight limit - Breed Restrictions Apply - Pet Fees: $300 Non-Refundable - Pet Rent: $30 per month per pet.

*prices subject to change*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/124866p
Property Id 124866

(RLNE5363572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2449 S University Blvd B1 have any available units?
2449 S University Blvd B1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 2449 S University Blvd B1 have?
Some of 2449 S University Blvd B1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 S University Blvd B1 currently offering any rent specials?
2449 S University Blvd B1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 S University Blvd B1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2449 S University Blvd B1 is pet friendly.
Does 2449 S University Blvd B1 offer parking?
Yes, 2449 S University Blvd B1 offers parking.
Does 2449 S University Blvd B1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2449 S University Blvd B1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 S University Blvd B1 have a pool?
Yes, 2449 S University Blvd B1 has a pool.
Does 2449 S University Blvd B1 have accessible units?
No, 2449 S University Blvd B1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 S University Blvd B1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2449 S University Blvd B1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2449 S University Blvd B1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2449 S University Blvd B1 does not have units with air conditioning.

