2449 S University Blvd B1

Amenities
2449 S University Blvd - Property Id: 124866
Rooftop Swimming Pool, Illustrious Indoor Lap Pool, Roof Top Jacuzzi, Controlled Access Parking Garage, Roof Top Fire Pit, HDTV Lounge, Billards Room, Resident Club Room, 24-Hour Club Quality Fitness Center, Yoga Room with WellBeats Studio, Bicycle Storage with Fix It Station, Pet Friendly including Pet Washing Area, Outdoor Grilling Area, Onsite Storage Available, Smoke-Free Community, Outdoor Patio, 31,000 sq ft of future retail space, Studio, One and Two Bedroom Homes, Gourmet Kitchens, Stainless Steel Appliances, Espresso Cabinetry, Two-Tone Cabinetry, Pearl or Slate Quartz Countertops, Breathtaking Mountain Views, Spacious Closets, Full Size Washer and Dryer, Mezzanine-Style Apartments with Spiral Staircase*, Plush Carpet in Bedrooms, Spa-Like Bathrooms with Stand-Up Showers, Wood-Style Flooring.
Pet Policy: Two Pet Maxium - No weight limit - Breed Restrictions Apply - Pet Fees: $300 Non-Refundable - Pet Rent: $30 per month per pet.
*prices subject to change*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/124866p
