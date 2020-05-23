All apartments in Highlands Ranch
1248 Ascot Avenue

1248 East Ascot Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1248 East Ascot Avenue, Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful renovated 4 bed/4bath attached 2 car - This newly renovated beautiful 4 bedrooms 4 bath home in the heart of Highlands Ranch. It has all the upgrades, including the small kitchenette in the basement. This 4th bedroom makes for a great roommate/ in-law suite. Large kitchen with nice size eating area and SS appliances. Fenced in large backyard with deck. Attached 2 car garage. Including Highlands Ranch recreation centers, beautiful trail, and parks.
Dog friendly.
NO SMOKING
NO MARIJUANA

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5436995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

