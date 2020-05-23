1248 Ascot Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful renovated 4 bed/4bath attached 2 car - This newly renovated beautiful 4 bedrooms 4 bath home in the heart of Highlands Ranch. It has all the upgrades, including the small kitchenette in the basement. This 4th bedroom makes for a great roommate/ in-law suite. Large kitchen with nice size eating area and SS appliances. Fenced in large backyard with deck. Attached 2 car garage. Including Highlands Ranch recreation centers, beautiful trail, and parks.
Dog friendly.
NO SMOKING
NO MARIJUANA
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5436995)