11089 Woodhurst Circle

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in The Hearth will welcome you with 1,437 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include new kitchen cabinets, ceramic tile plank floor, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the unobstructed mountain views from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Spend quality time at the community pool, tennis courts, or in the fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Paintbrush Park. Also nearby are Daniels Park, Douglas County Library, and the many shopping/dining options of Park Meadows.



Nearby schools include Wildcat Mountain Elementary School, Rocky Heights Middle School, and Rock Canyon High School.



1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Your pup is sure to love the attached dog run and dog door!



Rent includes trash and recycling.



