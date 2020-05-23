All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Find more places like 11089 Woodhurst Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highlands Ranch, CO
/
11089 Woodhurst Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11089 Woodhurst Circle

11089 Woodhurst Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highlands Ranch
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11089 Woodhurst Circle, Highlands Ranch, CO 80130
Southridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in The Hearth will welcome you with 1,437 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, a pantry, an island, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include new kitchen cabinets, ceramic tile plank floor, air conditioning, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and an unfinished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the unobstructed mountain views from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Spend quality time at the community pool, tennis courts, or in the fitness center. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails and Paintbrush Park. Also nearby are Daniels Park, Douglas County Library, and the many shopping/dining options of Park Meadows.

Nearby schools include Wildcat Mountain Elementary School, Rocky Heights Middle School, and Rock Canyon High School.

1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Your pup is sure to love the attached dog run and dog door!

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11089 Woodhurst Circle have any available units?
11089 Woodhurst Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 11089 Woodhurst Circle have?
Some of 11089 Woodhurst Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11089 Woodhurst Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11089 Woodhurst Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11089 Woodhurst Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 11089 Woodhurst Circle is pet friendly.
Does 11089 Woodhurst Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11089 Woodhurst Circle offers parking.
Does 11089 Woodhurst Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11089 Woodhurst Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11089 Woodhurst Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11089 Woodhurst Circle has a pool.
Does 11089 Woodhurst Circle have accessible units?
No, 11089 Woodhurst Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 11089 Woodhurst Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 11089 Woodhurst Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11089 Woodhurst Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11089 Woodhurst Circle has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solana Lucent Station
1953 Plaza Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Bluffs at Highlands Ranch
600 W County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
The Legacy at Highlands Ranch
355 W Burgundy St
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Camden Highlands Ridge
9602 Teal Ridge Ct
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Autumn Chase
8305 S Harvest Ln
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
ARIUM AT Highlands Ranch
3380 E County Line Rd
Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
Creekside at Highlands Ranch
8857 Creekside Way
Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

Similar Pages

Highlands Ranch 1 BedroomsHighlands Ranch 2 Bedrooms
Highlands Ranch Apartments with ParkingHighlands Ranch Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Highlands Ranch Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Brighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

WestridgeNorthridge
Eastridge

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs