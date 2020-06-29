Amenities
1100 Rockhurst Drive #D Available 04/01/20 Executive Townhome in Highlands Ranch - Beautifully updated 2 Master Bed/ 2.5 bath Townhome.
Hardwood Floors, updated, granite counters, gas range
Absolutely gorgeous throughout.
Laundry on bedroom levels
2 car garage, 2 balconies
Walking distance to Highlands Ranch Town Center (shops, restaurants, parks)
Close proximity to the New Highlands Ranch Hospital
Lots of storage. Pets considered.
You will love the views and the proximity to shopping, C470 and entertainment.
