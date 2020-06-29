Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1100 Rockhurst Drive #D Available 04/01/20 Executive Townhome in Highlands Ranch - Beautifully updated 2 Master Bed/ 2.5 bath Townhome.

Hardwood Floors, updated, granite counters, gas range

Absolutely gorgeous throughout.

Laundry on bedroom levels

2 car garage, 2 balconies

Walking distance to Highlands Ranch Town Center (shops, restaurants, parks)

Close proximity to the New Highlands Ranch Hospital

Lots of storage. Pets considered.

You will love the views and the proximity to shopping, C470 and entertainment.



(RLNE1855631)