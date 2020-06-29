All apartments in Highlands Ranch
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:57 PM

1100 Rockhurst Drive #D

1100 Rockhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1100 Rockhurst Drive, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1100 Rockhurst Drive #D Available 04/01/20 Executive Townhome in Highlands Ranch - Beautifully updated 2 Master Bed/ 2.5 bath Townhome.
Hardwood Floors, updated, granite counters, gas range
Absolutely gorgeous throughout.
Laundry on bedroom levels
2 car garage, 2 balconies
Walking distance to Highlands Ranch Town Center (shops, restaurants, parks)
Close proximity to the New Highlands Ranch Hospital
Lots of storage. Pets considered.
You will love the views and the proximity to shopping, C470 and entertainment.

(RLNE1855631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Rockhurst Drive #D have any available units?
1100 Rockhurst Drive #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highlands Ranch, CO.
What amenities does 1100 Rockhurst Drive #D have?
Some of 1100 Rockhurst Drive #D's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Rockhurst Drive #D currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Rockhurst Drive #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Rockhurst Drive #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 1100 Rockhurst Drive #D is pet friendly.
Does 1100 Rockhurst Drive #D offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Rockhurst Drive #D offers parking.
Does 1100 Rockhurst Drive #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1100 Rockhurst Drive #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Rockhurst Drive #D have a pool?
No, 1100 Rockhurst Drive #D does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Rockhurst Drive #D have accessible units?
No, 1100 Rockhurst Drive #D does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Rockhurst Drive #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 1100 Rockhurst Drive #D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Rockhurst Drive #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 1100 Rockhurst Drive #D does not have units with air conditioning.
