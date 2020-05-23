10584 Tigers Eye

Amenities

Amazing 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom with office/6th bedroom house in Lone Tree. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, community pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, and yard. Walk out finished basement. No Utilities included. Is dog friendly. Rock Canyon High School, Rocky Heights Middle School Wildcat Elementary School. Date Available: June 1st 2020. $3,300/month rent. $3,500 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.