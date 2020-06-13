Apartment List
/
CO
/
greeley
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:35 AM

74 Apartments for rent in Greeley, CO with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
944 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:49am
Downtown Greeley
156 Units Available
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,070
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
874 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
27 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,360
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1042 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,151
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
6915 West 3rd Street
6915 3rd Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1192 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833218.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
1326 63rd Avenue
1326 63rd Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1780583.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
7706 23rd Street Road
7706 23rd Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
3108 sqft
Large sunny ranch! Private master on one side of home with large attached bath & walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms on other side of home. Open floor plan w/large living area, kitchen & dining. Laundry room is large with countertop for folding.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
28th St - 35th Ave
1 Unit Available
4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523
4672 West 20th Street Road, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1560 sqft
2 Bedroom, 3 bath, vaulted ceilings, and includes all kitchen appliances. Gas fireplace, large master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom has private bath also.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2305 78th Avenue
2305 78th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1747 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing house in quiet neighborhood in west Greeley. Backs up to open space / greenbelt; there are no neighbors behind you! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a modern open floor plan and a lot of natural light.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Greeley
1 Unit Available
1210 9th Ave A
1210 9th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1088 sqft
Unit A Available 07/15/20 Beautiful large downtown apartment - Property Id: 285653 Welcome to this beautiful, large downtown apartment.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2047 8th Ave
2047 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
9 Bedrooms
$4,005
3119 sqft
2047 8th Ave Available 07/01/20 9 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Pet Friendly House Near UNC! - Come see this beautiful 9 bedroom, 4 bathroom house near UNC! Bathroom on each level, extra large bedrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
City Center
1 Unit Available
1211 8th St.
1211 8th Street, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2874 sqft
1211 8th St.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5775 29th St. #106
5775 29th Street, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1175 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed/2 Bath/1 Car Garage Condo With Amenities Included! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This Property Features: 2 Bed/2 Bath All Kitchen Appliances Included Washer/Dryer Included Gas

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Edwards
1 Unit Available
816 37th Avenue Court
816 37th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1071 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - New paint and wood laminate flooring throughout. Nice 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Living room, eating area, 1/2 bath and kitchen on main floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3641 W 29th St #4
3641 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1326 sqft
3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom *Located Right of off Hwy 34 *Attached 1 Car

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
28th St - 35th Ave
1 Unit Available
3813 W. 13th St.
3813 13th Street, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2330 sqft
Large 4 Bed / 3 Bath Home close to pool and park, west Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** GETTING NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS AND IN BASEMENT BEFORE MOVE IN! 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms Built: 1977 2330 Sq. Ft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club West
1 Unit Available
4926 W 10th Street Road
4926 West 10th Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1945 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - Townhome near the Greeley country club with lots of natural daylight and generous amounts of storage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5803 29th Street Road
5803 West 29th Street Road, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1574 sqft
5803 29th Street Road Available 08/01/20 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home -Beautiful wood floors in kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
720 27th Avenue #4
720 27th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1248 sqft
720 27th Avenue #4 Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse - Hardwood floors in living room and eating area. Tile floors in kitchen and laundry room. Washer and dryer are provided.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3625 W 29th St #4
3625 29th Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1591 sqft
3625 W 29th St #4 Available 08/06/20 Great 3-Bed 2.5 bath Townhome style Condo, waiting for you - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
28th St - 35th Ave
1 Unit Available
2209 44th Ave
2209 44th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2028 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch style house in Virginia Hills a quiet family neighborhood. Main Floor has Living Room with fireplace, Kitchen, Dining Area, 2 Bedrooms and full bath.

1 of 53

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Westmoor Acres
1 Unit Available
3727 W 6th St
3727 6th Street, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1924 sqft
This is a beautifully cared for ranch style house with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The main floor is all laminate with living room, kitchen, dining area, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Edwards
1 Unit Available
709 37 Avenue
709 37th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1000 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome. Large bedrooms. A/C unit upstairs, W/D hookups. Small patio area in the back Off street parking. Close to shops and restaurants Tenants pay gas, electric, internet and cable. No pets please

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1221 12 Street
1221 12th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1050 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom main floor of the house. Hard wood floor, built in china cabinet, updated kitchen and bathroom, lots of charm! Large front porch, W/D hookups garage included.
City Guide for Greeley, CO

They say in real estate: location, location, location. In this case, the location boasts both gorgeous mountain vistas and expansive, flowing plains. The town of Greeley, located in central Colorado, is nestled in the Front Range foothills at the foot of the gorgeous Rocky Mountains. Greeley, CO can chase its roots as far back as the Oregon Trail; the town is adjacent to a former popular stop and post office on the trek out West in the late 1800s.

While property sales have stayed relatively constant, the median sale price of a Greeley home has vastly increased over the past five years from approximately $125k to about $180k. That’s a positive jump of over 30% since 2009, more than big brother Denver can say. Further north and west of 8th Ave/US 85 decrease in price of housing.

First and foremost, newcomers should be prepared for a challenge when first coming to Greely since a large majority of the streets running both directions are in sequential order; with numbered ‘St’ running East-West and numbered ‘Ave’ running North-South. 8th Ave serves as the main border road to the East of the university, and is the place to be any day - or night - of the week. Highway 34 serves as a border road to the South while also providing quick and easy access out of town, and I-25. Most residential and commercial buildings in Greeley are contained within the area northwest of the 8th Ave/Highway 34 intersection, with some new housing developing directly to the East of 8th Ave. These newly built homes are not alone; construction is seemingly sprouting up everywhere.

Renters make up half of Greeley’s population. Most of these are students studying at the University of Northern Colorado. Though typically regarded and known for its top-notch nursing school, UNC has produced recent success both scholastically in the nursing program, and athletically, appearing in the 2011 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

If you’re looking for a place to rent for an incoming University of Northern Colorado student beyond on-campus housing, the area just north of 20th Street has multiple unit housing available. Most available rentals in this area are on a first come, first served basis. Typically prospective renters can be patient to find the “right” space, but should be prepared to agree to terms on a lease – paperwork in hand - the moment they visit the unit. Planning on an August or May move-in date could be good for free help with the beginning and end of the college terms (don’t tell ‘em I told you). But generally, finding and moving into rental units during June and July can save money on the monthly rent. As the college student population disperses for the summer months, landlords have a smaller pool of renters to choose from and the higher competition drives down prices. Lock in a summer rate for a full twelve month contract and save serious cash over the length of a full college term and then some.

Using US 85 to travel the 60 miles south to DIA avoids dreaded I25 & I70 traffic through Denver, while boasting a DIA arrival in the same or less amount of time as it would take through the Interstate 25/70 corridor...with no traffic.

Access to the quintessential Colorado getaway in the Rock Mountains is surprisingly simple despite Greeley’s proximity to wide open eastern plains. Again unlike most Colorado residents and tourists, Greeley residents can drive to Rocky Mountain National Park in just over an hour and a half using US 36, rather than an Interstate which is typical. And again they can do it in the same amount of time, or less. The best of the local fare is easy to find as nearly all restaurants are on the main road through town, 8th Ave. For a more upscale evening, the Greeley Chop House situated precariously on the corner of 8th Ave and 8th St is an absolute must. A fine dining experience with amazing cuts and cooks of meats one would expect from a town with beef as the primary industry outside of Northern Colorado Medical Center in downtown.

To get away from the commotion of Main Street, head West to Fat Albert’s Restaurant on 27th Ave and 17th Street for some good old fashioned fried food. Stay for the desserts. Travel just West of the university on US 34, to Crabtree Brewery for a taste of a good, local brew.

Greeley, CO truly offers a wide array of outdoor fun, from mountain ranges, to flowing plains. But it’s the blossoming of 8th Ave region of this still quiet town that has a little something for everybody. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Greeley, CO

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Greeley renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Greeley 1 BedroomsGreeley 2 BedroomsGreeley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreeley 3 BedroomsGreeley Apartments with Balcony
Greeley Apartments with GarageGreeley Apartments with GymGreeley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreeley Apartments with ParkingGreeley Apartments with Pool
Greeley Apartments with Washer-DryerGreeley Cheap PlacesGreeley Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreeley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Greeley

Apartments Near Colleges

Aims Community CollegeUniversity of Northern Colorado
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College