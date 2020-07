Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse coffee bar conference room e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood. Featuring 221 units across three buildings and anchored by distinctive restaurants and shops, these studio, one-, and two-bedroom residences have been designed to retain Greeleys historic charm while integrating fresh, upscale interior accents throughout.