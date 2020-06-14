79 Apartments for rent in Greeley, CO with garage

Apartment List
Greeley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,151
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
6915 West 3rd Street
6915 3rd Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1192 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833218.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
1326 63rd Avenue
1326 63rd Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1780583.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1305 85th Ave
1305 85th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2546 sqft
1305 85th Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Story Home in Greeley! - This beautiful 2 story, 3 bed/2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Center
1 Unit Available
1607 6th Street
1607 6th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 separate 1 Car Garages Home - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 1-Car Garage Home - Beautiful wood floors in living room and in one of the bedrooms. Bathroom is newly redone. Lots of natural daylight throughout house.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
515 E 28th St Drive
515 East 28th Street Drive, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1568 sqft
515 E 28th St Drive Available 07/03/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Greeley Available April! - Come take a look at this gorgeous single family home! This house has room to spare with a large master suite and all the amenities you could ever

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
28th St - 35th Ave
1 Unit Available
3813 W. 13th St.
3813 13th Street, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2330 sqft
Large 4 Bed / 3 Bath Home close to pool and park, west Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** GETTING NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS AND IN BASEMENT BEFORE MOVE IN! 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms Built: 1977 2330 Sq. Ft.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
City Center
1 Unit Available
1211 8th St.
1211 8th Street, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2874 sqft
1211 8th St.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club West
1 Unit Available
4926 W 10th Street Road
4926 West 10th Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1945 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - Townhome near the Greeley country club with lots of natural daylight and generous amounts of storage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5803 29th Street Road
5803 West 29th Street Road, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1574 sqft
5803 29th Street Road Available 08/01/20 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home -Beautiful wood floors in kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3641 W 29th St #4
3641 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1326 sqft
3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom *Located Right of off Hwy 34 *Attached 1 Car

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3625 W 29th St #4
3625 29th Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1591 sqft
3625 W 29th St #4 Available 08/06/20 Great 3-Bed 2.5 bath Townhome style Condo, waiting for you - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Edwards
1 Unit Available
814 36th ave
814 36th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Update Home Near Bittersweet Park - Property Id: 300072 Located off West 10th St in Greeley, this beautiful duplex unit is within 5-10 minutes of UNC and NCMC with easy access to 34 Business.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2305 78th Avenue
2305 78th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1747 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing house in quiet neighborhood in west Greeley. Backs up to open space / greenbelt; there are no neighbors behind you! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a modern open floor plan and a lot of natural light.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5775 West 29th Street # 1104
5775 29th Street, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1114 sqft
Main Level West Fork Condo - This 2 bedroom condo features an open floor plan, 2 patios, fireplace, large walk in closet, and an attached garage. Amenities include clubhouse,indoor/outdoor pool,fitness center, snow removal and lawn care.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
28th St - 35th Ave
1 Unit Available
2209 44th Ave
2209 44th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2028 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch style house in Virginia Hills a quiet family neighborhood. Main Floor has Living Room with fireplace, Kitchen, Dining Area, 2 Bedrooms and full bath.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Westmoor Acres
1 Unit Available
3727 W 6th St
3727 6th Street, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1924 sqft
This is a beautifully cared for ranch style house with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. The main floor is all laminate with living room, kitchen, dining area, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1828 14th St
1828 14th Street, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3088 sqft
This home has all new flooring, new paint and is within walking distance to the Hospital. It has a 2 car tandem garage. There is a sprinkler system for the yard and is on a spacious corner lot.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
28th St - 35th Ave
1 Unit Available
4672 W 20th. St. Rd. #2523
4672 West 20th Street Road, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1560 sqft
2 Bedroom, 3 bath, vaulted ceilings, and includes all kitchen appliances. Gas fireplace, large master bedroom with 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet, 2nd bedroom has private bath also.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
1221 12 Street
1221 12th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1050 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom main floor of the house. Hard wood floor, built in china cabinet, updated kitchen and bathroom, lots of charm! Large front porch, W/D hookups garage included.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
1617 13th Street
1617 13th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1096 sqft
Cute upper part of a duplex. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Tenants have front yard and option of renting the garage. W/D hookups

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Downtown Greeley
1 Unit Available
1510 11 Avenue
1510 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,125
2128 sqft
Available in JUNE! Close to UNC. Great 5 bedroom house, Lots of house charm with modern updates. Lots of open living space, nice kitchen with dishwasher, both bathrooms are set up nicely for sharing space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
1 Unit Available
5601 West 18 Street
5601 West 18th Street, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2688 sqft
Beautiful home in a quiet neighborhood. Amenities include: A/C, fireplace, patio, washer/dryer hookups, finished basement and garage. Small pets allowed with additional deposit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1501 Glenmere Road
1501 Glenmere Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2385 sqft
Beautifully renovated home in desirable Glenmere Heights. This house is located on one of the best, quiet streets in Greeley, only one block from UNC, Glenmere Park and minutes from Northern Colorado Medical Center (NCMC).
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Greeley, CO

Greeley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

