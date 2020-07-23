/
weld county
115 Apartments for rent in Weld County, CO📍
4 Units Available
Royal Gardens
2101 22nd Ave, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$995
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1084 sqft
Located close to the University of North Carolina, these carpeted units feature hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly community has on-site laundry, carports, and a swimming pool, among other facilities for residents.
19 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,368
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
11 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,211
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
31 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1091 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
18 Units Available
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at 35th Ave and W 7th St, close to US 34-BUS and Highway 85. Residents enjoy cable ready apartments with air conditioning. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry.
24 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,075
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
944 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
10 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$849
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
809 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greeley Apartments in Greeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
122 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,070
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
875 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
8 Units Available
Ashcroft Heights
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.
4 Units Available
Copper Peak at Longmont
2770 Copper Peak Ln, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1107 sqft
You can do a lot of living at Copper Peak! And the affordable rents are just the beginning. Copper Peak Apartments will amaze you with their style, modern design features, and wonderful open room concept.
1 Unit Available
708 Wilderland Court
708 Wilderland Court, Pierce, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1734 sqft
Available September 1st Dog negotiable. Sorry No Cats This is a very nice 3 bed 2.5 bath home.
1 Unit Available
120 Katsura Circle
120 Katsura Circle, Milliken, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1088 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will welcome you with 1088 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher! The unfinished basement is perfect for extra storage! Other great features of this
1 Unit Available
1002 Mount Oxford Avenue
1002 Mt Oxford Avenue, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1888 sqft
Come tour this newly built property in the Overlook Community of Severance! This property features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and 1,888 square feet of livable space.
1 Unit Available
327 Cheyenne Avenue
327 Cheyenne Avenue, Eaton, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1782 sqft
This beautiful 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom home is ideally located off of 85 within the fast growing, bedroom community of eaton Colorado.
1 Unit Available
Farrs
2401 12th Avenue Court
2401 12th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1488 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment will welcome you with 1,488 sqaure feet of space! The kitchen comes with a fridge, microwave, and stove.
1 Unit Available
3371 Bayberry Lane
3371 Bayberry Lane, Johnstown, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1591 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with easy access to all of Northern Colorado! Bring your toys with this 3 car garage. Large master retreat is a great place to relax, and has a large walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
1691 Grand Avenue
1691 Grand Ave, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1633 sqft
This townhome is located in Jacoby Farms in desirable Windsor.
1 Unit Available
9365 Cottonwood Circle
9365 Cottonwood Circle, Frederick, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,145
5043 sqft
Make yourself at home at this gorgeous 4 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Frederick! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 Unit Available
7706 23rd Street Road
7706 23rd Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
3108 sqft
Large sunny ranch! Private master on one side of home with large attached bath & walk-in closet. 2 additional bedrooms on other side of home. Open floor plan w/large living area, kitchen & dining. Laundry room is large with countertop for folding.
1 Unit Available
961 Columbine Drive
961 Columbine Drive, Windsor, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2269 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Windsor! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio.
1 Unit Available
1688 GRAND AVE. 4
1688 Grand Ave, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1583 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME "FOR RENT" IN WINDSOR! - Property Id: 288541 BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS BRAND NEW TOWNHOME IN THE QUIET RESIDENTIAL COMMUNITY OF JACOBY FARM. BEAUTIFUL ROCKY MOUNTAIN VIEWS & NO EXTERIOR MAINTENANCE! ONLY 4 MILES TO I-25.
1 Unit Available
2801 W 12th St
2801 12th Street, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2100 sqft
spacious 4 bed/2 bath home in Greeley - Property Id: 129887 This spacious and sparkling clean 4 bedroom/2 bath home has fresh neutral paint (updated pictures coming SOON) and new carpet throughout.
1 Unit Available
6603 West 3rd Street #1523
6603 3rd Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1290 sqft
6603 W. 3rd Street #1523 - Second Floor 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with attached 1 car garage overlooking open space. This like new condo in Greeley has a swimming pool, gym and rec center. It is close to schools, parks and shopping.
1 Unit Available
1837 Ruddlesway Dr
1837 Ruddlesway Dr, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2224 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Room available in Beautiful Single Family Home - Property Id: 177853 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1837-ruddlesway-dr-windsor-co/177853 Property Id 177853 (RLNE5952965)
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COGreeley, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COParker, COWellington, COSeverance, COJohnstown, COWindsor, COEvans, COBerthoud, CO