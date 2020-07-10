/
apartments with washer dryer
49 Apartments for rent in Greeley, CO with washer-dryer
11 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,266
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
10 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$849
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
809 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greeley Apartments in Greeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
28 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1091 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
11 Units Available
Downtown Greeley
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$950
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
560 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
Cranford
1619 11th Ave A
1619 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
3 Br/1 bath apt just blocks from UNC - Property Id: 50144 Great 3 br,1 bath apartment just blocks from UNC. Separate electric and gas. Landlord pays water and Trash. Private and safe off street parking in back. Washer and dryer in unit included.
1 Unit Available
2047 8th Ave
2047 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
9 Bedrooms
$4,005
3119 sqft
9 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Pet Friendly House Near UNC! - Come see this beautiful 9 bedroom, 4 bathroom house near UNC! Bathroom on each level, extra large bedrooms. Super cool balcony access for 2 of the upper level bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
Farrs
2401 12th Avenue Court
2401 12th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1488 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment will welcome you with 1,488 sqaure feet of space! The kitchen comes with a fridge, microwave, and stove.
1 Unit Available
1024 18th Ave
1024 18th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1054 sqft
Wow! Have a look at this spacious 2-bed +Office in central Greeley! Just down the street from North Colorado Medical Center, 3 minutes to UNC, and easy access to downtown.
1 Unit Available
Arlington
1834 8th Avenue
1834 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
1472 sqft
5 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Home - Five bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath home walking distance to campus. Master bedroom on first floor has half bath. Four additional generous sized bedrooms upstairs with second full bath.
1 Unit Available
3623 W 29th St #2
3623 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1240 sqft
3623 W 29th St #2 Available 09/14/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Great Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
1630 9 Avenue
1630 9th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom top floor of the house. Large bedrooms, nice updated bathroom, great location directly east of Fraiser Hall. Off street parking, on site coin operated laundry. Tenants pay gas, electric, internet/cable as wanted. no pets please.
Contact for Availability
2232 10th Ave
2232 10th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2232 10th Avenue- Main Flor - Property Id: 312041 Main floor 2bd, 1ba home within walking distance to UNC. Newer carpet, remodeled bathroom. All utilities included, shared laundry with basement tenant.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Greeley
1510 11 Avenue
1510 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,125
2128 sqft
July rent free! Rent now and get set up for start of school year. Great 5 bedroom house, Lots of charm with modern updates.
1 Unit Available
Edwards
816 37th Avenue Court
816 37th Avenue Court, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1071 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse - New paint and new flooring throughout. Nice 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath townhouse. Living room, eating area, 1/2 bath and kitchen on main floor.
1 Unit Available
3641 W 29th St #4
3641 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1326 sqft
3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom *Located Right of off Hwy 34 *Attached 1 Car
1 Unit Available
6915 W 3rd Street
6915 3rd Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1158 sqft
Available NOW! This lovely 2-bed/2-bath condo in west Greeley is sure to impress! The unit is located within the Summer Park HOA and is perfect for someone seeking 'resort-style living', as the community shares a wonderful clubhouse with a swimming
1 Unit Available
Arlington
1826 8th Avenue - B
1826 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**SUMMER MOVE IN SPECIAL** This cute recently remodeled non-confirming 3 bed, 1 bath lower level basement apartment is ready for you! The unit features a large updated kitchen with dining area, living room, walk in shower and Washer/Dryer.
1 Unit Available
28th St - 35th Ave
3660 25th Street #102
3660 25th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1416 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 2 bedroom condo in great location avail 7/10 - Come take a look at this beautiful 2 bedroom condo close to Centerplace shopping center 2 1/2 bath, D/W, W/D included, A/C, Fireplace, 2 car garage, Quick access to HWY 34 Rent and
1 Unit Available
720 27th Avenue #4
720 27th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1248 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse - Hardwood floors in living room and eating area. Tile floors in kitchen and laundry room. Washer and dryer are provided. Private patio for relaxing and grilling.
1 Unit Available
1423 14th Ave 2
1423 14th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous historical Basement Duplex - Property Id: 161812 This basement duplex is a perfect match for a student or hospital employee! Central location to shopping, restaurants and downtown. Walking distance from high school and hospital.
1 Unit Available
5551 W 29th Street 3411
5551 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
Greeley 2Bedroom/2Bath/2Parking - $1400 - Property Id: 309286 Spacious 2 Bedroom\2 Bath\2 Parking (1 car detached garage/+1 reserved spot) condo located on the 1st floor.
7 Units Available
Ashcroft Heights
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,274
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.
1 Unit Available
3329, Corvina, Court
3329 Corvina Court, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2468 sqft
Wonderful patio home in Grapevine Hollow neighborhood. Very open layout with family room blending into full kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, granite, dining area opens to back yard patio.
1 Unit Available
3626 Elliot Court
3626 Elliott Court, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
700 sqft
Great 2 bedroom ranch house in quiet cul-de-sac of Evans. Nice hardwood floors in living room and large kitchen. Two bedrooms and one updated full bathroom. Washer & Dryer included.
