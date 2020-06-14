Apartment List
/
CO
/
greeley
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Greeley, CO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Greeley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Downtown Greeley
156 Units Available
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,070
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
874 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
16 Units Available
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1074 sqft
Located at 35th Ave and W 7th St, close to US 34-BUS and Highway 85. Residents enjoy cable ready apartments with air conditioning. Community has a swimming pool and onsite laundry.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:12am
26 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,360
853 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
1091 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1042 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,151
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,090
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
944 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
6915 West 3rd Street
6915 3rd Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1192 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833218.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5775 West 29th Street # 1104
5775 29th Street, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1114 sqft
Main Level West Fork Condo - This 2 bedroom condo features an open floor plan, 2 patios, fireplace, large walk in closet, and an attached garage. Amenities include clubhouse,indoor/outdoor pool,fitness center, snow removal and lawn care.
Results within 1 mile of Greeley
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Ashcroft Heights
12 Units Available
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Greeley
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
Studio
$1,343
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,604
1118 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
255 Pinebrook Ct.
255 Pinebrook Court, Windsor, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
2888 sqft
255 Pinebrook Ct.
Results within 10 miles of Greeley
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mountain View
25 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,120
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,202
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1088 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,243
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,513
1178 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,203
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,217
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1011 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
23 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1515 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 09:52am
24 Units Available
Gateway at 2534
5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,366
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1346 sqft
Welcome home to The Gateway at 2534. Welcome home to luxury redefined. In between Johnstown and Loveland, CO you will find the lifestyle you have been looking for in our brand new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
116 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,648
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,148
1357 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1093 sqft
Welcome to Terra Vida, an exciting and vibrant residential community that offers inviting one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in beautiful Fort Collins, Colorado! Offering a fresh take on apartment living, Terra Vida delivers the dream home you
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated January 6 at 07:03pm
$
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
$1,310
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1059 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mountain View
1 Unit Available
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features: 1682 Sq. Ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4675 Hahns Peak #101
4675 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
4675 Hahns Peak #101 Available 08/19/20 MUST SEE 2 Bed/2 Bath Condo in the Lakeshore at Centerra! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** - 2 Bedrooms - 2 Full Bathrooms -Built 2003 -1010 sqft -Lease:
City Guide for Greeley, CO

They say in real estate: location, location, location. In this case, the location boasts both gorgeous mountain vistas and expansive, flowing plains. The town of Greeley, located in central Colorado, is nestled in the Front Range foothills at the foot of the gorgeous Rocky Mountains. Greeley, CO can chase its roots as far back as the Oregon Trail; the town is adjacent to a former popular stop and post office on the trek out West in the late 1800s.

While property sales have stayed relatively constant, the median sale price of a Greeley home has vastly increased over the past five years from approximately $125k to about $180k. That’s a positive jump of over 30% since 2009, more than big brother Denver can say. Further north and west of 8th Ave/US 85 decrease in price of housing.

First and foremost, newcomers should be prepared for a challenge when first coming to Greely since a large majority of the streets running both directions are in sequential order; with numbered ‘St’ running East-West and numbered ‘Ave’ running North-South. 8th Ave serves as the main border road to the East of the university, and is the place to be any day - or night - of the week. Highway 34 serves as a border road to the South while also providing quick and easy access out of town, and I-25. Most residential and commercial buildings in Greeley are contained within the area northwest of the 8th Ave/Highway 34 intersection, with some new housing developing directly to the East of 8th Ave. These newly built homes are not alone; construction is seemingly sprouting up everywhere.

Renters make up half of Greeley’s population. Most of these are students studying at the University of Northern Colorado. Though typically regarded and known for its top-notch nursing school, UNC has produced recent success both scholastically in the nursing program, and athletically, appearing in the 2011 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

If you’re looking for a place to rent for an incoming University of Northern Colorado student beyond on-campus housing, the area just north of 20th Street has multiple unit housing available. Most available rentals in this area are on a first come, first served basis. Typically prospective renters can be patient to find the “right” space, but should be prepared to agree to terms on a lease – paperwork in hand - the moment they visit the unit. Planning on an August or May move-in date could be good for free help with the beginning and end of the college terms (don’t tell ‘em I told you). But generally, finding and moving into rental units during June and July can save money on the monthly rent. As the college student population disperses for the summer months, landlords have a smaller pool of renters to choose from and the higher competition drives down prices. Lock in a summer rate for a full twelve month contract and save serious cash over the length of a full college term and then some.

Using US 85 to travel the 60 miles south to DIA avoids dreaded I25 & I70 traffic through Denver, while boasting a DIA arrival in the same or less amount of time as it would take through the Interstate 25/70 corridor...with no traffic.

Access to the quintessential Colorado getaway in the Rock Mountains is surprisingly simple despite Greeley’s proximity to wide open eastern plains. Again unlike most Colorado residents and tourists, Greeley residents can drive to Rocky Mountain National Park in just over an hour and a half using US 36, rather than an Interstate which is typical. And again they can do it in the same amount of time, or less. The best of the local fare is easy to find as nearly all restaurants are on the main road through town, 8th Ave. For a more upscale evening, the Greeley Chop House situated precariously on the corner of 8th Ave and 8th St is an absolute must. A fine dining experience with amazing cuts and cooks of meats one would expect from a town with beef as the primary industry outside of Northern Colorado Medical Center in downtown.

To get away from the commotion of Main Street, head West to Fat Albert’s Restaurant on 27th Ave and 17th Street for some good old fashioned fried food. Stay for the desserts. Travel just West of the university on US 34, to Crabtree Brewery for a taste of a good, local brew.

Greeley, CO truly offers a wide array of outdoor fun, from mountain ranges, to flowing plains. But it’s the blossoming of 8th Ave region of this still quiet town that has a little something for everybody. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Greeley, CO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Greeley renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Greeley 1 BedroomsGreeley 2 BedroomsGreeley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGreeley 3 BedroomsGreeley Apartments with Balcony
Greeley Apartments with GarageGreeley Apartments with GymGreeley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGreeley Apartments with ParkingGreeley Apartments with Pool
Greeley Apartments with Washer-DryerGreeley Cheap PlacesGreeley Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreeley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Greeley

Apartments Near Colleges

Aims Community CollegeUniversity of Northern Colorado
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College