downtown greeley
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:59 PM
68 Apartments for rent in Downtown Greeley, Greeley, CO
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
10 Units Available
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$849
417 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
809 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greeley Apartments in Greeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 22 at 07:22pm
11 Units Available
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$950
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
560 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1510 11 Avenue
1510 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,125
2128 sqft
July rent free! Rent now and get set up for start of school year. Great 5 bedroom house, Lots of charm with modern updates.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Greeley
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1619 11th Ave A
1619 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
3 Br/1 bath apt just blocks from UNC - Property Id: 50144 Great 3 br,1 bath apartment just blocks from UNC. Separate electric and gas. Landlord pays water and Trash. Private and safe off street parking in back. Washer and dryer in unit included.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2047 8th Ave
2047 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
9 Bedrooms
$4,005
3119 sqft
9 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Pet Friendly House Near UNC! - Come see this beautiful 9 bedroom, 4 bathroom house near UNC! Bathroom on each level, extra large bedrooms. Super cool balcony access for 2 of the upper level bedrooms.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1405 15th Ave.
1405 15th Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1928 sqft
Ranch style home in the heart of Greeley! - You'll love this charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in the heart of Greeley. This ranch style home has over 1900 finished sq. ft and a finished basement.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
1024 18th Ave
1024 18th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1054 sqft
Wow! Have a look at this spacious 2-bed +Office in central Greeley! Just down the street from North Colorado Medical Center, 3 minutes to UNC, and easy access to downtown.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1834 8th Avenue
1834 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
1472 sqft
5 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Home - Five bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath home walking distance to campus. Master bedroom on first floor has half bath. Four additional generous sized bedrooms upstairs with second full bath.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1630 9 Avenue
1630 9th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom top floor of the house. Large bedrooms, nice updated bathroom, great location directly east of Fraiser Hall. Off street parking, on site coin operated laundry. Tenants pay gas, electric, internet/cable as wanted. no pets please.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1620 9 Avenue
1620 9th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$980
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE July 1st! This apartment complex is right across the street from the UNC music hall.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1828 14th St
1828 14th Street, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3088 sqft
This home has all new flooring, new paint and is within walking distance to the Hospital. It has a 2 car tandem garage. There is a sprinkler system for the yard and is on a spacious corner lot.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1006 14 Avenue - Unit D
1006 14th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$800
440 sqft
Great 1 bedroom garden level of the 4 plex. Large living room with lots of windows. Open kitchen has lots of cabinets, room for dining area, large bedroom and single bathroom. Off street assigned parking, extra storage area.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1615 10 Avenue
1615 10th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$750
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very cute cottage apartment close to UNC campus. Small living room, kitchen, separate bathroom, loft for bedroom. Off street parking, front porch for added living space. Flat fee for major utilities. Great location.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1806 8th Avenue - 2
1806 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
750 sqft
**SUMMER RENT SPECIAL** Rent this cute non-conforming 3 bedroom/2 bath lower level apartment. Within a short walking distance to UNC! New carpet and paint throughout, large kitchen with eat-in area.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1826 8th Avenue - B
1826 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
**SUMMER MOVE IN SPECIAL** This cute recently remodeled non-confirming 3 bed, 1 bath lower level basement apartment is ready for you! The unit features a large updated kitchen with dining area, living room, walk in shower and Washer/Dryer.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1221 12 Street
1221 12th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1050 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom main floor of the house. Hard wood floor, built in china cabinet, updated kitchen and bathroom, lots of charm! Large front porch, W/D hookups garage included.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2101 5th Avenue - B
2101 5th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just east of the University of Northern Colorado. This is the upper unit of a triplex. The unit has a large bathroom and kitchen. Large fenced-in yard shared with two other units. Triplex near UNC, in a quiet neighborhood.
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1721 7th St
1721 7th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
940 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Full Bath PLUS an Office! Hardwood floors. Washer/Dryer hookups. No sprinkler. 1 Car Detached garage. Dogs negotiable with $50/mo pet rent per dog. No Cats. No Smoking! 12 month lease min required.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2223 8 Avenue Unit 103
2223 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
600 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Large living room with open galley style kitchen. Huge bedroom with double closet space. Bathroom has separate toilet & shower room from sink & vanity, great flow.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1431 11 Street
1431 11th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$985
990 sqft
2nd floor apartment in charming converted house. Large living room area, 2 bedrooms with good closet space, large kitchen with dining area, washer & dryer hookups. Nice neighborhood, close to downtown, shops & restaurants.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1632 11 Avenue
1632 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great lower level of the house, perfect for college students. Entrance is in the back of the house. Very nice 2 bedroom apartment with full kitchen including dishwasher, living room area, good sized rooms. W/D on premises. No pets please.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1617 13th Street
1617 13th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1096 sqft
Cute upper part of a duplex. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Tenants have front yard and option of renting the garage. W/D hookups
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
212 14 Street
212 14th Street, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$775
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom/1 bath unit. Off street parking, common laundry, A/C unit. Tenants pay gas and electric. No pets please
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
2030 8 Avenue
2030 South 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Available July 2020! . Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom main floor of the house. Close to UNC campus. Perfect home for college roommates. Open living & dining room with original hardwood floors. Large tiled bathroom, good sized bedrooms.
