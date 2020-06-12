All apartments in Greeley
Find more places like Royal Gardens.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greeley, CO
/
Royal Gardens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Royal Gardens

2101 22nd Ave · (720) 580-6925
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greeley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2101 22nd Ave, Greeley, CO 80631

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit W106 · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit N204 · Avail. Aug 17

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit E208 · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit W306 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 945 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Royal Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
carport
hot tub
There is something for everyone at Royal Gardens Apartments in Greeley, CO. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment you will be happy to call home. It starts with interiors that feature fully equipped kitchen, extra storage, and spacious closets. We also provide pool, covered parking, and laundry facility. The apartment homes at Royal Gardens are unique and offer those extra touches not found just anywhere. Choose from a variety of living spaces designed to meet your every need. You'll be close to UNC, transportation, shopping, and great entertainment, all tucked in a beautiful neighborhood. Call today to make Royal Gardens your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $22
Deposit: $250-$500
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Royal Gardens have any available units?
Royal Gardens has 4 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Royal Gardens have?
Some of Royal Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Royal Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Royal Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Royal Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Royal Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Royal Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Royal Gardens offers parking.
Does Royal Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Royal Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Royal Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Royal Gardens has a pool.
Does Royal Gardens have accessible units?
No, Royal Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Royal Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Royal Gardens has units with dishwashers.
Does Royal Gardens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Royal Gardens has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Royal Gardens?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd
Greeley, CO 80634
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
Franklin Flats
3208 W 7th St
Greeley, CO 80634
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street
Greeley, CO 80634
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St
Greeley, CO 80634

Similar Pages

Greeley 1 BedroomsGreeley 2 Bedrooms
Greeley Apartments with PoolGreeley Dog Friendly Apartments
Greeley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, CO
Louisville, COLafayette, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Greeley

Apartments Near Colleges

Aims Community CollegeUniversity of Northern Colorado
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity