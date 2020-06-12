Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed carport hot tub

There is something for everyone at Royal Gardens Apartments in Greeley, CO. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes. Both inside and out, we have crafted an apartment you will be happy to call home. It starts with interiors that feature fully equipped kitchen, extra storage, and spacious closets. We also provide pool, covered parking, and laundry facility. The apartment homes at Royal Gardens are unique and offer those extra touches not found just anywhere. Choose from a variety of living spaces designed to meet your every need. You'll be close to UNC, transportation, shopping, and great entertainment, all tucked in a beautiful neighborhood. Call today to make Royal Gardens your new home!