1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
24 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greeley, CO
Downtown Greeley
10 Units Available
Greeley Apartments
1515 7th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,039
555 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greeley Apartments in Greeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Greeley
156 Units Available
Apartments at Maddie
1540 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
561 sqft
Conveniently located on Greeleys 8th Avenue, the Apartments at Maddie are setting the standard for upscale living in downtown Greeleys newest Maddie neighborhood.
26 Units Available
The Reserve at West T-Bone
5800 29th Street, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
1091 sqft
Nestled in the heart of the quiet West T-Bone Neighborhood in Greeley, Colorado, The Reserve at West T-Bone Apartments invites you to experience a new style of apartment living.
24 Units Available
Sterling Heights
2420 W Reservoir Rd, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,090
675 sqft
Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities.
11 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,151
712 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.
1 Unit Available
2223 8 Avenue Unit 103
2223 8th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$775
600 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. Off street parking, common laundry, Tenants pay gas and electric. No pets.
Alta Vista
1 Unit Available
2101 5th Avenue - B
2101 5th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
Located just east of the University of Northern Colorado. This is the upper unit of a triplex. The unit has a large bathroom and kitchen. Large fenced-in yard shared with two other units. Triplex near UNC, in a quiet neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
1609 10 Avenue
1609 10th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$725
550 sqft
Available in JUNE! 1 bedroom apartment, lower level of the house. Nice full kitchen, two extra rooms, choose which is best for bedroom or extra living or studying space. great closet and storage area, great location next to UNC.
Sunrise
1 Unit Available
212 14 Street
212 14th Street, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$775
650 sqft
1 bedroom/1 bath unit. Off street parking, common laundry, A/C unit. Tenants pay gas and electric. No pets please
Arlington
1 Unit Available
1621 6th Avenue - B
1621 6th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$845
400 sqft
Quaint garden level apartment features a 1 bedroom/1 bath with approximately 400 sq. ft. of living space including a kitchen, dining area and living room. New flooring in living room and bedroom. Within walking distance of UNC.
Clayton Park
1 Unit Available
412 11th Avenue
412 11th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$900
Fantastic 1 bdrm house avail 5/14 - 1 bath, Small storage shed, Fenced yard, Off street parking DON'T MISS YOUR CHANCE ON THIS GREAT HOME!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE3456834)
1 Unit Available
1423 14th Ave 2
1423 14th Avenue, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
684 sqft
Gorgeous historical Basement Duplex - Property Id: 161812 This basement duplex is a perfect match for a student or hospital employee! Central location to shopping, restaurants and downtown. Walking distance from high school and hospital.
Ashcroft Heights
12 Units Available
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,194
740 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.
30 Units Available
Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,364
821 sqft
Homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in a gated community. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center and a pool, among other amenities. Minutes away from Northern Colorado Rehabilitation Hospital.
Mountain View
23 Units Available
The Greens at Van de Water
2900 Mountain Lion Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,202
764 sqft
Ideally situated off of I-25. Green-certified apartment community surrounded by open space and miles of trails. Multiple amenities, including a putting green, fitness studio, hi-tech game room and cyber cafe.
17 Units Available
Rise 2534
5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,208
756 sqft
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities.
7 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
5275 Hahns Peak Dr, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,243
788 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private entrances, breakfast bars and attached garages. Community amenities include pool and fitness center. Conveniently located near I-25, Hwy 34 and Boyd Lake State Park.
28 Units Available
Lake Vista Apartment Homes
2235 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,240
801 sqft
Enjoy mountain splendor in a pet-friendly community on Equalizer Lake. Internet cafe, 24-hour gym, media room, business center, and community garden available. Recently renovated units. Near hospital, restaurants, and I-25.
24 Units Available
Gateway at 2534
5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard, Johnstown, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,366
787 sqft
Welcome home to The Gateway at 2534. Welcome home to luxury redefined. In between Johnstown and Loveland, CO you will find the lifestyle you have been looking for in our brand new one, two, and three bedroom luxury apartment community.
116 Units Available
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,353
808 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt at Fort Collins Apartments, centrally located in Harmony Corridor. This beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments have been designed to fit with your comfort and convenience in mind.
23 Units Available
Timnath Trail at Riverbend
4801 Signal Tree Drive, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,238
763 sqft
Make your home in Timnath, CO in a luxury brand new apartment at Timnath Trail at Riverbend Apartment Homes! The community is well-positioned in this up-and-coming suburban space just east Fort Collins, making the commute easy for all.
31 Units Available
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,405
752 sqft
A home where you can energize your spirit, mind and body.
1 Unit Available
4000 Main St A
4000 Main Street, Timnath, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
985 sqft
Sleek Remodeled Warehouse Loft Space! - Property Id: 92181 Remodeled ( 2015) Warehouse loft space! Natural light define this open floor plan.
Morningside
1 Unit Available
5039 Northern Lights Dr Unit H
5039 Northern Lights Drive, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1100 sqft
Unit Unit H Available 06/20/20 Bright Condo in Southeast Fort Collins - Property Id: 44395 Large one bedroom, one bath condo with open floor plan, vaulted ceilings throughout and tons of natural light.
