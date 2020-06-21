Amenities

3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



*2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom

*Located Right of off Hwy 34

*Attached 1 Car Garage

*1326 square feet

*Appliances Included: Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Microwave

*Washer/Dryer Included (no repair/no replace)

*Private Balcony

*Central A/C

*Forced Air Heat

*HOA pays water/sewer trash

*Tenant Sets Up and Pays Gas and Electric Separately

*Section 8 Accepted: No

*Up to Two Pets Allowed with $300.00 non-refundable pet fee



This 2nd floor condo sits on beautiful acreage with open space and walking trails. It features 2 large bedrooms, 2 baths, fireplace, attached 1 car garage, Alder cabinets with crown molding, AC, vaulted ceilings, computer nook, and much more. Walking distance to shopping, restaurants and schools. Washer/Dryer included (no repair/no replace). Tenant pays gas and electric only. Located behind Home Depot on 29th and Highway 34. Pets are considered with $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. Maximum of 2 pets allowed per HOA covenants. RES6120



To schedule a showing please call (720) 729-9346



**This Property is Professionally Managed by Henderson Management and Real Estate, LLC. **



*Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance prior to renting this property.



*All applications will be processed after the non-refundable application fee is paid in full by all applicants. Applications will be processed in 1-2 business days after receiving a fully completed application. Please see our website for a description of our renter qualifications.



*Submit Proof of Income (pay stubs, offer letter, etc.) through an online application or to the leasing agent.



*We rent all properties on a first come, first serve basis. Unit availability is subject to change.



*Please be advised: Not all properties allow pets. However, for “Pet Friendly” rental properties statistically dangerous breeds of dogs will not be permitted. The statistics cited for this policy can be found on the www.cdc.gov website. This list is including but may not be limited to: Pit-bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Doberman Pinscher, Husky, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Great Dane, St. Bernard, Akita, Wolf Hybrid, American Bulldog. Visit www.hmre.net to view our full pet acceptance policy.



**ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE**



(RLNE4056337)