Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets cable included stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool internet access on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to Sterling Heights! Our pet-friendly Greeley, Colorado apartments are available in a variety of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, complete with cozy design features and wonderful amenities. Ideally located near major highways, our community benefits from easy commuting to Fort Collins and the University of Northern Colorado. Enjoy our convenient location near abundant dining, shopping, and entertainment opportunities. Give us a call today to schedule your private tour!