accessible apartments
122 Accessible Apartments for rent in Glendale, CO
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
Glendale
31 Units Available
4550 Cherry Creek
4550 Cherry Creek Dr S, Glendale, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,660
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,868
1465 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,565
1869 sqft
Minutes from Downtown Denver. This high-rise community features impressive views of the Rocky Mountains. On-site yoga, a pool, gym and concierge service. Available furnished. Updated interiors with hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Results within 1 mile of Glendale
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Cherry Creek
22 Units Available
Coda
100 Steele St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,486
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,829
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,240
1430 sqft
Fully furnished homes with ice makers, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy a grill area, dog grooming room and yoga studio on-site. Views of the Rockies and Denver skyline. Near Cheesman Park.
Last updated June 12 at 09:03pm
Cherry Creek
12 Units Available
Griffis Cherry Creek
350 S Jackson St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,258
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,514
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1187 sqft
Just 1 mile from Cherry Creek Mall and Denver Country Club. Custom wood cabinets, granite countertops and French doors. Features outdoor fireside lounge and on-site fitness classes and training.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cherry Creek
89 Units Available
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,275
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,405
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1217 sqft
Located a short walk from Cherry Creek Shopping Center and Burns Park, these stylish apartments are luxurious and fully furnished. Residents have access to a wine room, game room, pool, dog park, and sauna.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Belcaro
64 Units Available
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,184
1023 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,331
1596 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,331
2210 sqft
Due to the current situation with COVID 19, we are respecting the guidance from the CDC and have made changes to our business practices. Our leasing teams are available to you via phone, email, text or 24/7 chat!
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
Cherry Creek
19 Units Available
St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,499
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,895
2141 sqft
Prime location in Cherry Creek North, community features a health facility, heated pool and hot tub, and bike storage. Units have open layouts with natural stone and wood finishes, connoisseur kitchens and soaking tubs.
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
Virginia Village
22 Units Available
Infinity Flats
1250 S Clermont St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1015 sqft
Located in the quiet Virginia Village neighborhood, Infinity Flats is close to restaurants and shops along S. Colorado Blvd. The property offers spacious apartments with on-site laundry, wood-burning fireplaces and a dog park.
Last updated October 3 at 07:02pm
Cherry Creek
Contact for Availability
GARDENS AT CHERRY CREEK
225 S Harrison St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,599
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,199
1163 sqft
LEED Gold certified with energy-efficient lighting and windows, plus charging station for electric vehicles. Outdoor rooftop lounge. Fitness center with cardio and resistance machines, studio for yoga/pilates and crossfit. Less than a mile to the Cherry Creek Trail.
Results within 5 miles of Glendale
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Five Points
134 Units Available
Radiant
2100 Welton Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,459
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,641
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1211 sqft
Now Leasing! Move-in Today! Located Downtown on the Welton Corridor, Radiant will set a new standard of apartment living, with its thoughtful design, abundant amenity offering and an elevated level of service.
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
Downtown Denver
22 Units Available
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1150 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
Dayton Triangle
29 Units Available
Legend Oaks
1250 S Dayton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1374 sqft
Situated in the Payton Triangle, Denver. Each unit boasts laundry, private patio, fireplace, and high-end kitchen finishes. Amenities include 24-hour gym, business center with WI-fi lounge, parking, pool with hot-tub, and a dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
11 Units Available
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl, Englewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic Englewood location close to Denver Tech Center, Downtown Denver and more. Quiet community with 24-hour gym, basketball court and pool. Large, bright apartments with dishwasher, pantry, and balcony or patio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Village East
17 Units Available
Crestone
10550 E Iowa Ave, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,342
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A gated, pet-friendly community with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Newly renovated with hardwoods, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Large pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Minutes to Downtown Denver and DIA.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Five Points
26 Units Available
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,370
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1024 sqft
Courtyard with saltwater pool, grill area, and gardens tucked away from the surrounding city. Rooftop lounge and fireplace with spectacular city and mountain views. On-site maintenance and management, plus guest suites. Flooring options include exposed concrete and wood-style plank flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Five Points
79 Units Available
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,375
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Five Points
76 Units Available
Alexan20th
2080 California Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,540
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1115 sqft
Alexan 20th Street Station is a brand new, never lived in, apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lowry Field
32 Units Available
Lowry Park
8501 E Alameda Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,373
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1086 sqft
Luxurious apartments feature expansive island kitchens and double-sided fireplaces. Recreation opportunities abound, thanks to the on-site volleyball court, pool table, swimming pool and fitness center. For more, stop by the nearby Lowry Sports Complex Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Hale
85 Units Available
The Theo
985 N Albion St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,282
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1046 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers the modern touches desired. On-site amenities include a pool with nearby shuffleboard and other entertainment, yoga center, and courtyard. Rooftop lounge. Homes include spacious layouts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Speer
24 Units Available
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,411
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,482
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1221 sqft
Choose from studio, one-bedroom or two-bedroom apartments adjacent to the park. Enjoy outdoor living space, an underground garage, and high-end kitchen finishes in these units. Close proximity to exceptional bike paths.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Speer
24 Units Available
Country Club Tower & Gardens
1001 E Bayaud Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,160
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
974 sqft
High-end apartment complex offers luxury apartments and beautiful grounds in historic Speer. Close to Washington Park and Cherry Creek. Enjoy mountain views from your balcony. Property boasts huge game room, pool, media room, coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Downtown Denver
130 Units Available
Parq on Speer
909 Bannock Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,660
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,210
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
1696 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Five Points
81 Units Available
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,608
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,688
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
1119 sqft
NOW OPEN! MOVE-IN TODAY! Canvas is a brand new apartment community providing a lifestyle in tune with the creative side of Denver and the distinct character of Ballpark.
Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
Downtown Denver
25 Units Available
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,480
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1235 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Baker
40 Units Available
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,435
722 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,448
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1201 sqft
Two-tone paint and accent wall available in every home. Poolside and rooftop lounges, both with fireplaces and grill areas. Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, and yoga studio.
