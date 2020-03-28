All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CO
/
5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive

5250 East Cherry Creek South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Washington Virginia Vale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5250 East Cherry Creek South, Glendale, CO 80246
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Creekside Apartments in Denver, CO 80246 is only 2 miles from Cherry Creek Mall and I 25. We are a smoke free community. Apartments have wood style floors, kitchen with pantry, GE appliances and walk in closets. Most apartment homes have a private balcony/patio, separate dining area, breakfast bar and fireplace. Pet friendly community features swimming pool, fitness center, and available covered parking. Basketball courts, card operated laundry facilities, on site recycling, picnic/barbecue area and complimentary tea and hot chocolate. Located just 6 minutes from Cherry Creek Reservoir, within 3 miles of Light Rail transportation and The University of Denver. Guarantors welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive have any available units?
5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CO.
What amenities does 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive have?
Some of 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive does offer parking.
Does 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive has a pool.
Does 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive have accessible units?
No, 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1190 S Bellaire
1190 South Bellaire Street
Glendale, CO 80246
Waterford Cherry Creek
650 S Dahlia Cir
Glendale, CO 80246
The Helix
1017 S Birch St
Glendale, CO 80246
The Rise
878 S Dexter St
Glendale, CO 80246
The Birch
4390 E Mississippi Ave
Glendale, CO 80246
The Edge
4600 E Kentucky Ave
Glendale, CO 80246
The Vue
4805 E Kentucky Ave
Glendale, CO 80246
Park Point
1045 S Birch St
Glendale, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CO
Monument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COGleneagle, COWelby, COWoodmoor, COErie, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College