5250 East Cherry Creek South Drive

Amenities

Creekside Apartments in Denver, CO 80246 is only 2 miles from Cherry Creek Mall and I 25. We are a smoke free community. Apartments have wood style floors, kitchen with pantry, GE appliances and walk in closets. Most apartment homes have a private balcony/patio, separate dining area, breakfast bar and fireplace. Pet friendly community features swimming pool, fitness center, and available covered parking. Basketball courts, card operated laundry facilities, on site recycling, picnic/barbecue area and complimentary tea and hot chocolate. Located just 6 minutes from Cherry Creek Reservoir, within 3 miles of Light Rail transportation and The University of Denver. Guarantors welcome!