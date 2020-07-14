All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

The Social West

Open Now until 6pm
1117 City Park Ave · (323) 775-9287
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Lease by August 21st receive: Waived Admin Fee; First Months Pro-rated Rent Waived; $250 Gift Card.
Location

1117 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Prospect-Shields

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Studio

Unit TBD · Avail. Aug 21

$964

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit TBD25 · Avail. Aug 21

$964

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit TBD27 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,009

Studio · 1 Bath

See 5+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit TBD29 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,159

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit TBD14 · Avail. now

$1,164

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit TBD22 · Avail. now

$1,215

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit TBD28 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,304

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit TBD19 · Avail. now

$1,304

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit TBD30 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,379

2 Bed · 1 Bath

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Social West.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
The Social West Spaces offers spacious studios and one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the dynamic area of Elizabeth Street. The community provides easy access to Colorado State University and is within walking and biking distance of many facilities in the area including Horsetooth Reservoir and Spring Canyon Community Park. The Social West is a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions. Call today to schedule a personalized tour and learn more about why our residents love calling our community home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $13
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pit Bull Terrier, StaffordshireTerrier, Doberman Pinscher, Rottweiler, Presa Canarios, Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Wolf-hybrid, Mastiff, Chow Chow
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $25
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Social West have any available units?
The Social West has 25 units available starting at $964 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does The Social West have?
Some of The Social West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Social West currently offering any rent specials?
The Social West is offering the following rent specials: *Lease by August 21st receive: Waived Admin Fee; First Months Pro-rated Rent Waived; $250 Gift Card.
Is The Social West pet-friendly?
Yes, The Social West is pet friendly.
Does The Social West offer parking?
Yes, The Social West offers parking.
Does The Social West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Social West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Social West have a pool?
Yes, The Social West has a pool.
Does The Social West have accessible units?
Yes, The Social West has accessible units.
Does The Social West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Social West has units with dishwashers.
