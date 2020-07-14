Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center carport cc payments clubhouse courtyard dog park e-payments green community guest parking hot tub internet access online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

The Social West Spaces offers spacious studios and one and two-bedroom floor plan options in the dynamic area of Elizabeth Street. The community provides easy access to Colorado State University and is within walking and biking distance of many facilities in the area including Horsetooth Reservoir and Spring Canyon Community Park. The Social West is a pet-friendly community, welcoming both cats and dogs with only a few breed restrictions. Call today to schedule a personalized tour and learn more about why our residents love calling our community home!