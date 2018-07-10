All apartments in Fort Collins
LP1 Research - #623

2450 Windrow Drive · (970) 226-5600
Location

2450 Windrow Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Side Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2450 Windrow Drive #F304 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
cable included
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
pool
2450 Windrow Drive #F304 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath Townhome! Available August 1st! - Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com

This gorgeous condo only needs one thing - You! With the electric fireplace, warm carpets and classy accents you will absolutely feel at home from the moment you step inside the front door. Spacious, modern kitchen comes with stainless appliances and ample cabinet space. The vaulted ceiling makes this 3rd level apartment feel nice and spacious!

The master suite will absolutely blow you away with the huge window, letting in all the natural light you could possibly handle. There is also a large en-suite bathroom with an over sized soaking tub and walk-in closet. The second bedroom features another large window, large closet and built-in shelves.

Residents are required to put electric and gas in their name, and pay $40 prorate to cover water, trash. You'll have a carport, locked storage unit on patio, and a community pool! It's close to William Oliver's, King Soopers, Environmental Learning Center, and Poudre trails!

Washer and dryer included! Unit comes with basic cable through Comcast, but the residents will have to get their own receiver through Comcast, which does come with an equipment fee.

2 pets considered with additional $300 deposit per pet and proof of spay/neuter. Dogs must be over 1 year and breed restrictions apply.

Fort Collins U+2 rule does apply. Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!

(Measurements are for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured).

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

(RLNE5669149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LP1 Research - #623 have any available units?
LP1 Research - #623 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does LP1 Research - #623 have?
Some of LP1 Research - #623's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LP1 Research - #623 currently offering any rent specials?
LP1 Research - #623 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is LP1 Research - #623 pet-friendly?
Yes, LP1 Research - #623 is pet friendly.
Does LP1 Research - #623 offer parking?
Yes, LP1 Research - #623 does offer parking.
Does LP1 Research - #623 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LP1 Research - #623 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LP1 Research - #623 have a pool?
Yes, LP1 Research - #623 has a pool.
Does LP1 Research - #623 have accessible units?
No, LP1 Research - #623 does not have accessible units.
Does LP1 Research - #623 have units with dishwashers?
No, LP1 Research - #623 does not have units with dishwashers.
