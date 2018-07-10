LP1 Research - #623

Amenities

2450 Windrow Drive #F304 Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 2-Bedroom, 2-Bath Townhome! Available August 1st! - Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com



This gorgeous condo only needs one thing - You! With the electric fireplace, warm carpets and classy accents you will absolutely feel at home from the moment you step inside the front door. Spacious, modern kitchen comes with stainless appliances and ample cabinet space. The vaulted ceiling makes this 3rd level apartment feel nice and spacious!



The master suite will absolutely blow you away with the huge window, letting in all the natural light you could possibly handle. There is also a large en-suite bathroom with an over sized soaking tub and walk-in closet. The second bedroom features another large window, large closet and built-in shelves.



Residents are required to put electric and gas in their name, and pay $40 prorate to cover water, trash. You'll have a carport, locked storage unit on patio, and a community pool! It's close to William Oliver's, King Soopers, Environmental Learning Center, and Poudre trails!



Washer and dryer included! Unit comes with basic cable through Comcast, but the residents will have to get their own receiver through Comcast, which does come with an equipment fee.



2 pets considered with additional $300 deposit per pet and proof of spay/neuter. Dogs must be over 1 year and breed restrictions apply.



Fort Collins U+2 rule does apply. Apply online today, or call Evergreen Property Management, Inc at 970-226-5600 to schedule a showing! www.ftcrent.com for our online application, requirements and other available units!



(Measurements are for the purpose of marketing and may not be exact. If exact square footage is a concern, the property should be independently measured).



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.



