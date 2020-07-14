Eleven 13.

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $38
Move-in Fees: $250 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet: $150, 2 Pets: $300
fee: 1 Pet: $150, 2 Pets: $300
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $35, 2 Pets: $50
restrictions: Chows, Doberman Pinchers, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, Bull Terriors. Note: Any breeds that resemble and/or mixes are also prohibited regardless of papers saying otherwise.
Parking Details: Assigned parking available for ONLY $50.00 per space, per month!.
Storage Details: Now leasing our spacious storage closets! ONLY $25.00 per month!