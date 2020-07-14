All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Eleven 13

1113 West Plum Street · (701) 380-8801
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1113 West Plum Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
North Campus West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit A304 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit B203 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit C206 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,269

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 41+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eleven 13.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
piano room
pool table
smoke-free community
Welcome to your new home at Eleven13 Apartments in Fort Collins, CO!\n\nNestled in the heart of Fort Collins, Eleven13 Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living. Whether it be a relaxing night of beautiful Fort Collins views or a night out on the town, Eleven13 Apartments gives you the neighborhood you're looking for at the price you want.\n\nWe offer pet friendly 2 and 3-bedroom floor plans located just minutes from Fort Collin's finest attractions. With Colorado State University, Historic Old Town, and plenty of shopping and dining nearby, you get the benefits of city living, combined with comforting amenities that help transcend this apartment community into a home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $38
Move-in Fees: $250 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet: $150, 2 Pets: $300
fee: 1 Pet: $150, 2 Pets: $300
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $35, 2 Pets: $50
restrictions: Chows, Doberman Pinchers, Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, Bull Terriors. Note: Any breeds that resemble and/or mixes are also prohibited regardless of papers saying otherwise.
Parking Details: Assigned parking available for ONLY $50.00 per space, per month!.
Storage Details: Now leasing our spacious storage closets! ONLY $25.00 per month!

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Eleven 13 have any available units?
Eleven 13 has 44 units available starting at $1,269 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does Eleven 13 have?
Some of Eleven 13's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eleven 13 currently offering any rent specials?
Eleven 13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eleven 13 pet-friendly?
Yes, Eleven 13 is pet friendly.
Does Eleven 13 offer parking?
Yes, Eleven 13 offers parking.
Does Eleven 13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eleven 13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eleven 13 have a pool?
No, Eleven 13 does not have a pool.
Does Eleven 13 have accessible units?
No, Eleven 13 does not have accessible units.
Does Eleven 13 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eleven 13 has units with dishwashers.

