Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

73 Apartments for rent in Wellington, CO with garage

Wellington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3124 Alybar Drive
3124 Alybar Drive, Wellington, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1618 sqft
Available July 16th Dog Negotiable - Sorry no cats This is a new 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome located in Wellington. Some of the features include an attached garage, unfinished basement, central a/c, patio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
6925 Raleigh Street
6925 Raleigh Street, Wellington, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2200 sqft
Available July 1st Dog negotiable. Sorry No Cats This is a very nice 5 bed 3 bath home. Some of the features include a finished basement, 3 car garage, fenced yard, patio, central a/c.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
9089 Spirit Street
9089 Spirit Street, Wellington, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1870 sqft
Available June 3rd Dog negotiable. Sorry No Cats This is a great home on a large corner lot. Some of the features include a gas fireplace, large fenced yard, office space, jetted tub, 3 car garage, loft space, just to name a few.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
7363 Ocean Ridge Street
7363 Ocean Ridge Street, Wellington, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2132 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Wellington! This spacious home features an updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Fall in love with this light and bright four level home.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7463 Final Turn Dr.
7463 Final Turn Dr, Wellington, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
3032 sqft
7463 Final Turn Dr.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7611 McClellan Rd.
7611 Mcclellan Road, Wellington, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2420 sqft
7611 McClellan Rd. Available 08/17/20 Spacious and Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4202 White Deer Lane
4202 White Deer Lane, Wellington, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2875 sqft
4202 White Deer Lane Available 07/15/20 Spacious 5 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch with rec room and wet bar - 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch, fully finished basement with wet bar, large backyard, and 3 car garage! Open plan has vaulted ceilings, wood floors,

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
7578 Little Fox Lane
7578 Little Fox Lane, Wellington, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2012 sqft
SPECIAL: If lease is signed by 6/15/20, you'll get $200 off your security deposit and $100 off first month's rent. Newer 2 story home located in Wellington Downs, east of I-25. Convenient to Fort Collins, as well as Cheyenne.
Results within 5 miles of Wellington

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maple Hill
1 Unit Available
2408 Summerpark Lane
2408 Summerpark Lane, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2156 sqft
2408 Summerpark Lane Available 09/07/20 ***MUST SEE! 4 Bed/3 Bath in Maple Hill***** - This newer 4 bedroom 3 bath home in north Fort Collins is a MUST SEE! Spacious open floor plan includes new carpet throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maple Hill
1 Unit Available
2250 Woodbury Lane
2250 Woodbury Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
2221 sqft
2250 Woodbury Lane Available 07/02/20 Beautiful 3-bedroom home in Northeast Fort Collins! - Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Maple Hill
1 Unit Available
2456 Ashland Lane
2456 Ashland Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1872 sqft
2456 Ashland Lane Available 07/02/20 Beautiful 3-Bedroom Home with Amenities Galore! - Available July 2nd! Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Waterglen
1 Unit Available
4033 Celtic Lane
4033 Celtic Lane, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1480 sqft
Available July 1st. Convenient access to I-25 and downtown Fort Collins. This great 3-bedroom home is situated on a large corner lot with a common area green belt to the rear and side of the property. Great yard for a bbq and entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Maple Hill
1 Unit Available
2402 Thoreau Drive
2402 Thoreau Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2418 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedrm, 3 bathroom, tandem 3 car garage - Property Id: 234136 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home With 3 Car Tandem Garage. Built 2013, Approx.1888 Finished Square Footage & Including The Unfinished Basement Approx.
Results within 10 miles of Wellington
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Pinecone
6 Units Available
Pinecone
2212 Vermont Dr, Fort Collins, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
978 sqft
Close to S Timberline Road and Stewart Case Park. Pleasant residential community includes concierge, swimming pool, clubhouse, and basketball court. Homes have a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances, and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:55am
Downtown Fort Collins
3 Units Available
Mason Street Flats
311 N Mason St, Fort Collins, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Poised in the heart of Fort Collins, our apartments offer the ideal solution for those craving a balance between their love for the rustic outdoors and the sophistication of modern design.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Old Prospect
1 Unit Available
609 Parker St
609 Parker Street, Fort Collins, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
Available August 1st -- 2 bed/2 bath -- $1350/mo.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Hanna Farm Neighbors
1 Unit Available
1117 Maple St
1117 Maple Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1680 sqft
Available August 1st -- 3 bed/2 bath -- $1750/mo. Up to two pets negotiable Ranch style home on a quiet street just off Shields with a large fenced yard.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Old Prospect
1 Unit Available
627 Parker St
627 Parker Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1176 sqft
Available August 1st -- 3 bed/1.5 bath -- $1450/mo.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Highlander Heights
1 Unit Available
1204 Emigh St
1204 Emigh Street, Fort Collins, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2636 sqft
Available July 1st -- 5 bed/2 bath -- $1800/mo.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Rigden Farm
1 Unit Available
3014 Chase Drive
3014 Chase Drive, Fort Collins, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2230 sqft
This spacious 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home boasts many upgrades! It has a bright, spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large eating area, and dark counters. The main floor has upgraded laminate flooring.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
South College Heights
1 Unit Available
2205 Purdue Road
2205 Purdue Road, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
2080 sqft
This is a great ranch style home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 1 car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Side Hill
1 Unit Available
2106 Sandbur Drive
2106 Sandbur Drive, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1622 sqft
August 3rd Dog under 50lbs negotiable. This is a fantastic 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath townhome.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Highlander Heights
1 Unit Available
1316 East Pitkin Street
1316 East Pitkin Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1013 sqft
Come tour this cozy home centrally located in Fort Collins! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors, and 1,013 square feet of livable space.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2132 Bock Street
2132 Bock Street, Fort Collins, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1723 sqft
2132 Bock Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Beautiful, like new 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home in North East Fort Collins.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wellington, CO

Wellington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

