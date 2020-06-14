Apartment List
45 Apartments for rent in Evans, CO with garage

Evans apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Ashcroft Heights
Ashcroft Heights
12 Units Available
Legend Flats
3301 Abbey Road, Evans, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,190
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,631
1087 sqft
Welcome to Legend Flats! Our community offers stunning one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in Evans, CO. The interiors of our apartment homes boast upscale features including faux wood flooring and granite countertops.

3734 Ponderosa Court # 12
1 Unit Available
3734 Ponderosa Court # 12
3734 Ponderosa Drive, Evans, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
3734 Ponderosa Court # 12 Available 06/18/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Attached Garage - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Attached Garage - Ground level townhome. Generous sized kitchen with eat in area. Large pantry and storage room.

3614 Watermans Landing Drive
1 Unit Available
3614 Watermans Landing Drive
3614 Watermans Landing Drive, Evans, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2600 sqft
3614 Watermans Landing Drive Available 08/02/20 Wow 3 bedroom Home rare rental Evans/Greeley - This is a really nice sunny 3 bedroom home. featuring a large master bedroom with master bath, along with 2 additional bedrooms with another full bath.

3302 Laguna St.
1 Unit Available
3302 Laguna St.
3302 Laguna Street, Evans, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2882 sqft
3302 Laguna St.

3323 Barbera Street
1 Unit Available
3323 Barbera Street
3323 Barbera Street, Evans, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1374 sqft
Great 3 bedroom duplex in Grapevine Hollow neighborhood. Open main level has large living & dining room, full service kitchen, sliding door opens to private patio and fenced back yard.

3911 Partridge Avenue
1 Unit Available
3911 Partridge Avenue
3911 Partridge Avenue, Evans, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2300 sqft
Single family located in Evans, available June 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom / 2.
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
12 Units Available
Peakview at T-Bone Ranch
4750 W 29th St, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,151
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1189 sqft
Pet-friendly community located close to Greeley Mall and the University of Northern Colorado. Recently revamped units with hardwood floors, granite counters and fireplaces. Good access for people with a disability. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour gym.

515 E 28th St Drive
1 Unit Available
515 E 28th St Drive
515 East 28th Street Drive, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1568 sqft
515 E 28th St Drive Available 07/03/20 Amazing 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Greeley Available April! - Come take a look at this gorgeous single family home! This house has room to spare with a large master suite and all the amenities you could ever

912 Dove Hill Rd.
1 Unit Available
912 Dove Hill Rd.
912 Dove Hill Road, La Salle, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3068 sqft
912 Dove Hill Rd.

5803 29th Street Road
1 Unit Available
5803 29th Street Road
5803 West 29th Street Road, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
1574 sqft
5803 29th Street Road Available 08/01/20 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Garage Home -Beautiful wood floors in kitchen and dining area. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet.

3641 W 29th St #4
1 Unit Available
3641 W 29th St #4
3641 29th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1326 sqft
3641 W 29th St #4 Available 09/11/20 Spacious Two Bed, Two Bath Condo in Convenient Greeley Location - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom *Located Right of off Hwy 34 *Attached 1 Car

3625 W 29th St #4
1 Unit Available
3625 W 29th St #4
3625 29th Street, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1591 sqft
3625 W 29th St #4 Available 08/06/20 Great 3-Bed 2.5 bath Townhome style Condo, waiting for you - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.

5775 West 29th Street # 1104
1 Unit Available
5775 West 29th Street # 1104
5775 29th Street, Greeley, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1114 sqft
Main Level West Fork Condo - This 2 bedroom condo features an open floor plan, 2 patios, fireplace, large walk in closet, and an attached garage. Amenities include clubhouse,indoor/outdoor pool,fitness center, snow removal and lawn care.

28th St - 35th Ave
28th St - 35th Ave
1 Unit Available
2209 44th Ave
2209 44th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2028 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch style house in Virginia Hills a quiet family neighborhood. Main Floor has Living Room with fireplace, Kitchen, Dining Area, 2 Bedrooms and full bath.

2816 39th Ave
1 Unit Available
2816 39th Ave
2816 39th Avenue, Greeley, CO
Studio
$1,650
2816 39th Ave Available 05/01/20 Gorgeous 3-4 bedroom home, plus 2 car garage - Beautiful inside and out! The house is 3 bedrooms with an additional spare room in the unfinished basement, and two bathrooms.
6915 West 3rd Street
1 Unit Available
6915 West 3rd Street
6915 3rd Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1192 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1833218.

1326 63rd Avenue
1 Unit Available
1326 63rd Avenue
1326 63rd Avenue, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1780583.

1305 85th Ave
1 Unit Available
1305 85th Ave
1305 85th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2546 sqft
1305 85th Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Story Home in Greeley! - This beautiful 2 story, 3 bed/2.

City Center
City Center
1 Unit Available
1607 6th Street
1607 6th Street, Greeley, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
975 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 separate 1 Car Garages Home - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 1-Car Garage Home - Beautiful wood floors in living room and in one of the bedrooms. Bathroom is newly redone. Lots of natural daylight throughout house.

28th St - 35th Ave
28th St - 35th Ave
1 Unit Available
3813 W. 13th St.
3813 13th Street, Greeley, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2330 sqft
Large 4 Bed / 3 Bath Home close to pool and park, west Greeley - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** GETTING NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS AND IN BASEMENT BEFORE MOVE IN! 4 bedrooms 3 bathrooms Built: 1977 2330 Sq. Ft.

City Center
City Center
1 Unit Available
1211 8th St.
1211 8th Street, Greeley, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2874 sqft
1211 8th St.

Country Club West
Country Club West
1 Unit Available
4926 W 10th Street Road
4926 West 10th Street Road, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1945 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Townhouse - Townhome near the Greeley country club with lots of natural daylight and generous amounts of storage.

Edwards
Edwards
1 Unit Available
814 36th ave
814 36th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1300 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Update Home Near Bittersweet Park - Property Id: 300072 Located off West 10th St in Greeley, this beautiful duplex unit is within 5-10 minutes of UNC and NCMC with easy access to 34 Business.

2305 78th Avenue
1 Unit Available
2305 78th Avenue
2305 78th Avenue, Greeley, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1747 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing house in quiet neighborhood in west Greeley. Backs up to open space / greenbelt; there are no neighbors behind you! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a modern open floor plan and a lot of natural light.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Evans, CO

Evans apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

