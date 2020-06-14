Apartment List
80 Apartments for rent in Firestone, CO with garage

Firestone apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
466 Berwick Ave
466 Berwick Avenue, Firestone, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
1594 sqft
466 Berwick Ave Available 08/01/20 4BR, 2BA, updated kitchen, great yard & deck, central AC! - This spacious 4-bedroom home has lots to offer! Two living spaces make sure theres enough room for everyone.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6708 Sage Ave
6708 Sage Ave, Firestone, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2400 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely brick ranch, 3 bedrooms on the main floor, 2 more downstairs - great walk in closets. Great hangout/living room in basement with huge storage area.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6338 Stagecoach Ave.
6338 Stagecoach Avenue, Firestone, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2789 sqft
6338 Stagecoach Ave. Available 05/01/20 AWESOME 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN RIDGE CREST SUBDIVISION-FIRESTONE AVAILABLE MAY 1! - This immaculate, open-floor plan home in Firestone is ideal for families and entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Firestone
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
18 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,442
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10675 Durango Pl
10675 Durango Place, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1371 sqft
3 BR, 2.5 bath Home for Rent, new interior, 10675 Durango Pl. - NEW INTERIOR in 2019 because of a fire restoration, including kitchen cabinets and appliances, all flooring & paint, most windows and doors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10597 Butte Dr
10597 Butte Drive, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1500 sqft
10597 Butte Dr Available 06/26/20 - 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home, w/d hookups, fenced yard, garage, one pet negotiable. (RLNE2309683)
Results within 5 miles of Firestone
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,381
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
87 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,344
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.
Last updated June 14 at 01:04am
18 Units Available
Ute Creek Apartments
1100 E 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
970 sqft
Ute Creek Apartment’s unbeatable location in the beautiful residential neighborhood of Northeast Longmont provides convenient access to I-25 and other major highways. You’ll feel relaxed and at home with our spacious and open floor plans.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
160 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,430
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,533
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,866
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
452 Homestead Parkway
452 Homestead Parkway, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
2412 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #1709237.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1123 Emery Street #3
1123 Emery Street, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1750 sqft
Large Living Rooms in Both the Upstairs and Downstairs in this Longmont House for Rent - New paint in upstairs and kitchen cabinets. New carpet in the upstairs bedrooms. Large living rooms in both upstairs and down stairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1420 Whitehall Dr. #D
1420 Whitehall Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1234 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath, Townhouse, 1420 Whitehall Dr #D, Longmont - 2 bedroom, 2 bath, Townhouse, 1420 Whitehall Dr #D, Longmont Watch Youtube Video Tour Here: https://youtu.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91
1419 Red Mountain Drive, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1764 sqft
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91 Available 07/12/20 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome. 1419 Red Mountain Dr. #Q-91, Longmont. - 2 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1164 Trout Creek Circle
1164 Trout Creek Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1881 sqft
1164 Trout Creek Circle Available 06/15/20 - 3 bed/2.5 bath No Pets Allowed (RLNE5638485)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1338 Terry Street - 1338 Terry Street
1338 Terry Street, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1338 Terry Street - 1338 Terry Street Available 07/24/20 Roomy Duplex Close to Downtown Longmont - This 2 bed 2 bath duplex is just off 287 minutes to shopping, employment and downtown.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1617 Harlequin Dr
1617 Harlequin Drive, Longmont, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
4460 sqft
5 BR, 5.5 bath, 3 car garage, 4460 SF house, 1617 Harlequin Dr - 5 BR, 5.5 bath, 3 car garage, 4460 SF house, 1617 Harlequin Dr, Longmont See YouTube Video Tour here: https://youtu.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1361 Armstrong Drive
1361 Armstrong Drive, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2241 sqft
1361 Armstrong Drive Available 07/01/20 FABULOUS 3 BED/2.5 HOME IN SHADOW GRASS AVAILABLE JULY 1! - This home is the elegant Geneva model that features a large family room and adjacent breakfast nook that creates a comfortable living area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
322 21st Ave Unit C
322 21st Ave, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Great opportunity in Lanyon neighborhood with this Two Bedroom Home - Available Now! - Check out this beautiful home in a great location only minutes from Main Street in Longmont! This property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, stacked washer and

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
762 Rees Ct
762 Rees Court, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1130 sqft
762 Rees Ct Available 07/07/20 3 BR, 1 bath house, wood floors, garage, 762 Rees Ct, Longmont - 762 Rees Ct, 3 BR, 1 bath, 1130 SF, sunroom, detached single car garage. See YouTube Video tour: alertrealty.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27
1419 Red Mountain Court, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1778 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1419 Red Mountain Dr. #27 Available 06/15/20 Awesome Townhome with 2 Master Suites, a Half bath on the main level, a partially finished basement and a detached 1 car garage! - Awesome unit! Well priced to move.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1805 Whitefeather Drive
1805 Whitefeather Dr, Longmont, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1830 sqft
1805 Whitefeather Drive Available 06/15/20 2 BED/2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME IN SUMMER HAWK IN FOX MEADOW AVAILABLE JUNE 15! - Immaculate low-maintenance ranch style home in East Longmont.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
78 Bountiful Avenue
78 Bountiful Avenue, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2683 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION 4 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN HARVEST JUNCTION AVAILABLE NOW! - You do not want to miss this gorgeous South facing home in Longmont's Harvest Junction.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Firestone, CO

Firestone apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

