Amenities

patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Nice 3 BD Condo in Camelot East - 3 bdrm, 1/12 bath, 2-Story Condo available now in Camelot East near the Foothills Mall. Tenant pays electric. Unit has a nice fireplace and patio with your own inidivual storage shed. Off-street parking. Rents for $1,550 with $1,550 deposit. $30.00 application fee per adult NO Pets... Call Meldrum Properties at 970-484-3467 to set up a showing.



(RLNE5757407)