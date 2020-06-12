All apartments in Fort Collins
Fort Collins, CO
874 Baum St A
874 Baum St A

874 Baum Street · No Longer Available
Fort Collins
Location

874 Baum Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Old Town North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Old Town awesome - Property Id: 282613

Gorgeous end-unit, with a large open floor plan. Solid slab granite kitchen countertops, quartz bathroom countertops, maple cabinets, s/s appliances, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, and engineered hardwood. 2-car attached garage.

The downstairs bedroom has a ramp entrance and ADA doorways throughout.

Walk or cycle to Old Town.

Laundry is on the second floor with two spacious master bedrooms.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282613
Property Id 282613

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 874 Baum St A have any available units?
874 Baum St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 874 Baum St A have?
Some of 874 Baum St A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 874 Baum St A currently offering any rent specials?
874 Baum St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 874 Baum St A pet-friendly?
No, 874 Baum St A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 874 Baum St A offer parking?
Yes, 874 Baum St A does offer parking.
Does 874 Baum St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 874 Baum St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 874 Baum St A have a pool?
No, 874 Baum St A does not have a pool.
Does 874 Baum St A have accessible units?
No, 874 Baum St A does not have accessible units.
Does 874 Baum St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 874 Baum St A has units with dishwashers.
