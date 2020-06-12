874 Baum St A

Amenities
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Old Town awesome - Property Id: 282613
Gorgeous end-unit, with a large open floor plan. Solid slab granite kitchen countertops, quartz bathroom countertops, maple cabinets, s/s appliances, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, and engineered hardwood. 2-car attached garage.
The downstairs bedroom has a ramp entrance and ADA doorways throughout.
Walk or cycle to Old Town.
Laundry is on the second floor with two spacious master bedrooms.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282613
Property Id 282613
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5791332)