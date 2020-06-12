874 Baum St A

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage some paid utils

Unit A Available 07/01/20 Old Town awesome - Property Id: 282613



Gorgeous end-unit, with a large open floor plan. Solid slab granite kitchen countertops, quartz bathroom countertops, maple cabinets, s/s appliances, oil rubbed bronze fixtures, and engineered hardwood. 2-car attached garage.



The downstairs bedroom has a ramp entrance and ADA doorways throughout.



Walk or cycle to Old Town.



Laundry is on the second floor with two spacious master bedrooms.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5791332)