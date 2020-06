Amenities

833 Apex Dr Unit A Available 08/07/20 Stunning Townhome in Mid Town! - Spacious 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath town home off Prospect and Lemay. Hardwood flooring in living, dining and downstairs. One Open bedroom area in basement with private bath. Bright and airy! Upstairs you have two bedrooms. One with a very cute rustic feel. Each bedroom spaces with its own private bath, and walk in closets. All appliances are included and includes a one car attached garage with the most amazing work bench you will ever see. Sq footage does not include the basement. A must see unit. Email to schedule a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5030936)