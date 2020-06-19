720 City Park Ave Apt B231

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available Now!! 2 bed/2 bath $1175/mo



Water, sewer, trash included



*NO pets*



Right down the street from campus!



1 block to City Park, CSU, and short walk/bike ride to Old Town



Great For Students!



-Bright living room with open eating area

-Vaulted ceilings with a cozy wood-burning fireplace.

-Walk-in closets, private balcony, updated hardwood floors.

-Washer/ Dryer included.



If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139. We require a 650 credit score and a clean background check.



We reserve the right to edit or delete this posting at any time.