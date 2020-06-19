All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

720 City Park Ave Apt B231

720 City Park Ave · (970) 204-1139
Location

720 City Park Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80521
City Park Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 827 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available Now!! 2 bed/2 bath $1175/mo

Water, sewer, trash included

*NO pets*

Right down the street from campus!

1 block to City Park, CSU, and short walk/bike ride to Old Town

Great For Students!

-Bright living room with open eating area
-Vaulted ceilings with a cozy wood-burning fireplace.
-Walk-in closets, private balcony, updated hardwood floors.
-Washer/ Dryer included.

If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139. We require a 650 credit score and a clean background check.

We reserve the right to edit or delete this posting at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 720 City Park Ave Apt B231 have any available units?
720 City Park Ave Apt B231 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 720 City Park Ave Apt B231 have?
Some of 720 City Park Ave Apt B231's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 720 City Park Ave Apt B231 currently offering any rent specials?
720 City Park Ave Apt B231 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 720 City Park Ave Apt B231 pet-friendly?
No, 720 City Park Ave Apt B231 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 720 City Park Ave Apt B231 offer parking?
Yes, 720 City Park Ave Apt B231 does offer parking.
Does 720 City Park Ave Apt B231 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 720 City Park Ave Apt B231 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 720 City Park Ave Apt B231 have a pool?
No, 720 City Park Ave Apt B231 does not have a pool.
Does 720 City Park Ave Apt B231 have accessible units?
No, 720 City Park Ave Apt B231 does not have accessible units.
Does 720 City Park Ave Apt B231 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 720 City Park Ave Apt B231 has units with dishwashers.
