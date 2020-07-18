All apartments in Fort Collins
717 Lindenmeier Rd
717 Lindenmeier Rd

717 North Lemay Avenue · (970) 226-5600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

717 North Lemay Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Alta Vista

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 717 Lindenmeier Rd · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 921 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath in NE Fort Collins! - Available July 10

Beautifully remodeled home off of East Willox in Fort Collins. New LVP, carpeting and paint throughout! Close to all things Old Town, restaurants, shopping and breweries. There is a half acre of land for you to enjoy, and washer/dryer hookups for convenience!

At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.

Fort Collins U+2 rule does apply. Call Evergreen Property Management at 970-226-5600 to inquire today!

*Measurements are for marketing purposes only. Unit should be independently measured if exact size is a factor.*

Important Information:

NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.
- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.
- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.
- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.
- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.

Evergreen Property Management, Inc. cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit our website to confirm property information and availability. www.FTCRent.com or call 970-226-5600.

https://mls.ricohtours.com/2f697a9e-6b2f-4f28-90e3-76aad7ad3281

(RLNE5910054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Lindenmeier Rd have any available units?
717 Lindenmeier Rd has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 717 Lindenmeier Rd currently offering any rent specials?
717 Lindenmeier Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Lindenmeier Rd pet-friendly?
No, 717 Lindenmeier Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 717 Lindenmeier Rd offer parking?
No, 717 Lindenmeier Rd does not offer parking.
Does 717 Lindenmeier Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Lindenmeier Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Lindenmeier Rd have a pool?
No, 717 Lindenmeier Rd does not have a pool.
Does 717 Lindenmeier Rd have accessible units?
No, 717 Lindenmeier Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Lindenmeier Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Lindenmeier Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Lindenmeier Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Lindenmeier Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
