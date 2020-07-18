717 Lindenmeier Rd

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath in NE Fort Collins! - Available July 10



Beautifully remodeled home off of East Willox in Fort Collins. New LVP, carpeting and paint throughout! Close to all things Old Town, restaurants, shopping and breweries. There is a half acre of land for you to enjoy, and washer/dryer hookups for convenience!



At this time, showings will only be offered to approved applicants due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Safer at Home order.



Fort Collins U+2 rule does apply. Call Evergreen Property Management at 970-226-5600 to inquire today!



Important Information:



NON-REFUNDABLE $55 application fee. All residents 18 years of age and over must apply.

- Security deposit is usually equal to 1 month's rent.

- Security deposit, first month's rent and utilities (if any) are due in certified funds.

- Visit our website for qualifications and exclusions.

- We apologize for any inconvenience, but we are currently unable to accept Section 8.



