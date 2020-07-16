All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:35 PM

621 Cook Drive

621 Cook Drive · (970) 363-6022
Location

621 Cook Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Moore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1664 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available August 1st

Pets Negotiable with Owner Approval

The is a great 4 bed 2 bath home centrally located. Some of the features include: fireplace, some tile floors, back deck, covered front patio, large fenced back yard and very close to City Park.

Must See!

For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily at Stegner Property Management 970-420-2191 Ext. 3

$55.00 application fee per person.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 8/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 621 Cook Drive have any available units?
621 Cook Drive has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 621 Cook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Cook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Cook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 Cook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 621 Cook Drive offer parking?
No, 621 Cook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 621 Cook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Cook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Cook Drive have a pool?
No, 621 Cook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 Cook Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 Cook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Cook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 Cook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Cook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Cook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

