621 Cook Drive.

Amenities
Available August 1st
Pets Negotiable with Owner Approval
The is a great 4 bed 2 bath home centrally located. Some of the features include: fireplace, some tile floors, back deck, covered front patio, large fenced back yard and very close to City Park.
Must See!
For more information or to schedule a showing call Emily at Stegner Property Management 970-420-2191 Ext. 3
$55.00 application fee per person.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available 8/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.