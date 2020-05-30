620 Mathews

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym game room on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill internet access sauna

Spacious Old Town condo *Utilities Included* - Property Id: 95284



Newly renovated one bedroom condo in University Park neighborhood. Third floor, west facing unit with private balcony, plenty of closet space, eat in kitchen and ceiling fans. All basic utilities included: water, sewer, heat, trash, electric. Internet available in rec room. Includes one off street parking spot under car port.

Walk to old town, CSU and a multitude of shops, restaurants and a new grocery store!

Indoor swimming pool, pool table, ping pong table, game room, sauna, weight room, gas grill and laundry on site.

No Pets Allowed



