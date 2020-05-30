All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

620 Mathews

620 Mathews Street · (314) 637-7544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 Mathews Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
University Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1305 · Avail. now

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
Spacious Old Town condo *Utilities Included* - Property Id: 95284

Newly renovated one bedroom condo in University Park neighborhood. Third floor, west facing unit with private balcony, plenty of closet space, eat in kitchen and ceiling fans. All basic utilities included: water, sewer, heat, trash, electric. Internet available in rec room. Includes one off street parking spot under car port.
Walk to old town, CSU and a multitude of shops, restaurants and a new grocery store!
Indoor swimming pool, pool table, ping pong table, game room, sauna, weight room, gas grill and laundry on site.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/95284
Property Id 95284

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Mathews have any available units?
620 Mathews has a unit available for $1,305 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 Mathews have?
Some of 620 Mathews's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 Mathews currently offering any rent specials?
620 Mathews isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Mathews pet-friendly?
No, 620 Mathews is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 620 Mathews offer parking?
Yes, 620 Mathews does offer parking.
Does 620 Mathews have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Mathews does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Mathews have a pool?
Yes, 620 Mathews has a pool.
Does 620 Mathews have accessible units?
No, 620 Mathews does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Mathews have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Mathews does not have units with dishwashers.
