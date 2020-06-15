Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool

609 Tulane Dr Available 08/14/20 Cute Brick Ranch Home conveniently located in middle of town - Walk to elementary and junior high school. Great back yard! Conveniently located in the middle of town. Great location walking distance to neighborhood pool, King Soopers, Whole Foods and more! All major appliances included. Pet friendly! (must be 1 yr or older)



My House Property Services

www.myfortcollinshome.com

970-689-8803



Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)

is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)



(RLNE3926568)