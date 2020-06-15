All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

609 Tulane Dr

609 Tulane Drive · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

609 Tulane Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80525
South College Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 609 Tulane Dr · Avail. Aug 14

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
609 Tulane Dr Available 08/14/20 Cute Brick Ranch Home conveniently located in middle of town - Walk to elementary and junior high school. Great back yard! Conveniently located in the middle of town. Great location walking distance to neighborhood pool, King Soopers, Whole Foods and more! All major appliances included. Pet friendly! (must be 1 yr or older)

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE3926568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Tulane Dr have any available units?
609 Tulane Dr has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Tulane Dr have?
Some of 609 Tulane Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Tulane Dr currently offering any rent specials?
609 Tulane Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Tulane Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 Tulane Dr is pet friendly.
Does 609 Tulane Dr offer parking?
No, 609 Tulane Dr does not offer parking.
Does 609 Tulane Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 Tulane Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Tulane Dr have a pool?
Yes, 609 Tulane Dr has a pool.
Does 609 Tulane Dr have accessible units?
No, 609 Tulane Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Tulane Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Tulane Dr has units with dishwashers.
