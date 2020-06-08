608 Louise Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/01/20 Unique large home with vaulted ceilings, cabin feel and large attached over-sized two car garage. The home is equipped with 4 BR, 2 BA, open floor plan and a loft area overlooking the dining, living and large stone fireplace. Washer and dryer included. Fenced back yard and large lot with minimal grass for easy up keep. Large driveway with plenty of room for off street parking. Available August 1st.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/608-louise-ln-fort-collins-co-80521-usa/41ab555d-3982-43c3-b7e1-2fe4fef891ca



