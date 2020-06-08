All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

608 Louise Lane

608 Louise Lane · (855) 351-0683
Location

608 Louise Lane, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Rogers Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2295 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,295

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2195 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 Unique large home with vaulted ceilings, cabin feel and large attached over-sized two car garage. The home is equipped with 4 BR, 2 BA, open floor plan and a loft area overlooking the dining, living and large stone fireplace. Washer and dryer included. Fenced back yard and large lot with minimal grass for easy up keep. Large driveway with plenty of room for off street parking. Available August 1st.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/608-louise-ln-fort-collins-co-80521-usa/41ab555d-3982-43c3-b7e1-2fe4fef891ca

(RLNE5599634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Louise Lane have any available units?
608 Louise Lane has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 608 Louise Lane have?
Some of 608 Louise Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 Louise Lane currently offering any rent specials?
608 Louise Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Louise Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Louise Lane is pet friendly.
Does 608 Louise Lane offer parking?
Yes, 608 Louise Lane does offer parking.
Does 608 Louise Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 Louise Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Louise Lane have a pool?
No, 608 Louise Lane does not have a pool.
Does 608 Louise Lane have accessible units?
No, 608 Louise Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Louise Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 Louise Lane has units with dishwashers.
