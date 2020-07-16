All apartments in Fort Collins
606 Flagler Rd
Last updated July 15 2020

606 Flagler Rd

606 Flagler Road · (303) 905-5275
Location

606 Flagler Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Ridgewood Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 3.5 baths, $2800 · Avail. now

$2,800

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3300 SF home in Ridgewood Hills - Property Id: 4447

Available 7/15/20

The main level of the house has vaulted ceilings throughout all of the living spaces and will be getting new laminate waterproof wood flooring (will update photos once complete). The home features a spacious kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, lots of storage(including a pantry), and ample countertop space including a bar countertop that seats 4-6 people. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large living room with a gas fireplace and window seat, and a formal dining room. On the main level there are three bedrooms, office and laundry room. The office has 2 closets and built in shelving. The main level features a master suite with two closets and a 5 piece master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and double sinks and a private toilet. The basement has a large rec room, storage room with an additional storage refrigerator, a large bathroom with double sinks, and two additional rooms.

up to 4 pets allowed, must meet City and County restrictions. $25/mo per pet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/4447
Property Id 4447

(RLNE5889909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Flagler Rd have any available units?
606 Flagler Rd has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Flagler Rd have?
Some of 606 Flagler Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Flagler Rd currently offering any rent specials?
606 Flagler Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Flagler Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Flagler Rd is pet friendly.
Does 606 Flagler Rd offer parking?
No, 606 Flagler Rd does not offer parking.
Does 606 Flagler Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 Flagler Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Flagler Rd have a pool?
No, 606 Flagler Rd does not have a pool.
Does 606 Flagler Rd have accessible units?
No, 606 Flagler Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Flagler Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Flagler Rd has units with dishwashers.
