606 Flagler Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3300 SF home in Ridgewood Hills - Property Id: 4447



Available 7/15/20



The main level of the house has vaulted ceilings throughout all of the living spaces and will be getting new laminate waterproof wood flooring (will update photos once complete). The home features a spacious kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, lots of storage(including a pantry), and ample countertop space including a bar countertop that seats 4-6 people. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large living room with a gas fireplace and window seat, and a formal dining room. On the main level there are three bedrooms, office and laundry room. The office has 2 closets and built in shelving. The main level features a master suite with two closets and a 5 piece master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and double sinks and a private toilet. The basement has a large rec room, storage room with an additional storage refrigerator, a large bathroom with double sinks, and two additional rooms.



up to 4 pets allowed, must meet City and County restrictions. $25/mo per pet.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/4447

Property Id 4447



(RLNE5889909)