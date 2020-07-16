All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

605 E Prospect Road

605 East Prospect Road · (970) 988-9356
Location

605 East Prospect Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525
Old Prospect

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2400 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/2 Bath House Close to CSU and Downtown - Property Id: 305034

This four bedroom/2 bath house is located minutes from Colorado State University and Old Town Fort Collins! Large home with huge lot and 2 car detached garage! With over 2,000 square feet, this home features spacious bedrooms, carpeted and hardwood flooring!
Lease Term: August 1st, 2020 - July 31st, 2021
Rent: $2,600.00 per month
Security Deposit: $2,600.00
Pet Security Deposit: $500.00
Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care, snow removal
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/605-e-prospect-road-fort-collins-co/305034
Property Id 305034

(RLNE5962100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 E Prospect Road have any available units?
605 E Prospect Road has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 605 E Prospect Road have?
Some of 605 E Prospect Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 E Prospect Road currently offering any rent specials?
605 E Prospect Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 E Prospect Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 605 E Prospect Road is pet friendly.
Does 605 E Prospect Road offer parking?
Yes, 605 E Prospect Road offers parking.
Does 605 E Prospect Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 605 E Prospect Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 E Prospect Road have a pool?
No, 605 E Prospect Road does not have a pool.
Does 605 E Prospect Road have accessible units?
No, 605 E Prospect Road does not have accessible units.
Does 605 E Prospect Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 E Prospect Road has units with dishwashers.
