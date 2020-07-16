Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/2 Bath House Close to CSU and Downtown - Property Id: 305034



This four bedroom/2 bath house is located minutes from Colorado State University and Old Town Fort Collins! Large home with huge lot and 2 car detached garage! With over 2,000 square feet, this home features spacious bedrooms, carpeted and hardwood flooring!

Lease Term: August 1st, 2020 - July 31st, 2021

Rent: $2,600.00 per month

Security Deposit: $2,600.00

Pet Security Deposit: $500.00

Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn care, snow removal

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/605-e-prospect-road-fort-collins-co/305034

