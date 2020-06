Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

***PRE-LEASING FOR MID JULY*** VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!

NO PETS NO STUDENTS NO FELONS



Recently updated 3 bed/2 bath home in a quiet neighborhood. Home has been deep cleaned, carpets have been steam cleaned and the whole home has been ozonated! All this to ensure that this home is truly hypoallergenic as well as safe and clean for your family! Close to shopping, public transportation and some of Fort Collins top rated schools!



Move in date not right for you?

We've got several homes coming up in the next few months!

Check out our website www.middelrealty.com/rentals



Contact us to schedule a showing.