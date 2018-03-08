All apartments in Fort Collins
513 Saulsbury Ct
513 Saulsbury Ct

513 Saulsbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

513 Saulsbury Court, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Troutman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Available August 1st -- 4 bed/2 bath -- $1800/mo.

One large or two small dogs negotiable. No cats.

Great home completely updated in 2015

-West facing living room with plenty of natural light
-Eat-in kitchen
-Spacious family room
-Large wrap around balcony off living room
-Large, nice fenced yard
-Attached 2-car garage
-Washer/Dryer included
-Close to movie theater, grocery story, park, bike trails, restaurants, MAX line

If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.

We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.

To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.

We reserve the right to edit or delete this posting at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

