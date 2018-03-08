513 Saulsbury Ct

Amenities

Available August 1st -- 4 bed/2 bath -- $1800/mo.



One large or two small dogs negotiable. No cats.



Great home completely updated in 2015



-West facing living room with plenty of natural light

-Eat-in kitchen

-Spacious family room

-Large wrap around balcony off living room

-Large, nice fenced yard

-Attached 2-car garage

-Washer/Dryer included

-Close to movie theater, grocery story, park, bike trails, restaurants, MAX line



If you are interested, please drive by the property to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call Youle Realty for an appointment: 970-204-1139.



We require a minimum 650 credit score and a clean background check.



To view all our available properties or apply online, visit www.youlerealty.com.



