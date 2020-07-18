4760 Westbury Drive

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

This spacious 3 bed 3 bath home boasts over 3000 square feet plus an unfinished basement. This home is located just south of Harmony and Shields, so you can easily get to anywhere in Fort Collins, or Loveland within 20 minutes! A home like this won't last long, reach out to Real Property Management Fort Collins Loveland at 970-658-0410 today for more information!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.