Last updated May 30 2020 at 11:42 AM

4646 Withers Drive

4646 Withers Drive · (970) 644-6460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4646 Withers Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
This four bedroom, three bathroom single-family home is ideally located in Fort Collins' Clydesdale Village. This is home sits on a great, 1/4 acre corner lot. The home also boasts 2200 finished square feet, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 4-piece master bath, ceiling fans, great backyard, washer/dryer included, and so much more. Pets will be considered. Please call or email to schedule your showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 7/6/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4646 Withers Drive have any available units?
4646 Withers Drive has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 4646 Withers Drive have?
Some of 4646 Withers Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4646 Withers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4646 Withers Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4646 Withers Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4646 Withers Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4646 Withers Drive offer parking?
No, 4646 Withers Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4646 Withers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4646 Withers Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4646 Withers Drive have a pool?
No, 4646 Withers Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4646 Withers Drive have accessible units?
No, 4646 Withers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4646 Withers Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4646 Withers Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
