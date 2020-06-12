4646 Withers Drive

Amenities
This four bedroom, three bathroom single-family home is ideally located in Fort Collins' Clydesdale Village. This is home sits on a great, 1/4 acre corner lot. The home also boasts 2200 finished square feet, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 4-piece master bath, ceiling fans, great backyard, washer/dryer included, and so much more. Pets will be considered. Please call or email to schedule your showing.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 7/6/20
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
