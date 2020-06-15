All apartments in Fort Collins
421 South Howes Street #401

421 South Howes Street · (970) 797-3383 ext. 9707973383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

421 South Howes Street, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Downtown Fort Collins

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 421 South Howes Street - 421 South Howes Street #401 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bathroom in Parklane Towers - 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath condo in Park Lane Towers! This unit is just down from CSU, Old Town Square, Lincoln Center & all that downtown Fort Collins has to offer. Not only is the location to be desired, this beautifully maintained condo has brand new windows, incredible city & mountain views from the balcony that runs the full length of the unit. 1 underground parking spot, large storage closet, exercise room, indoor & outdoor pools, party room & guest apartments. Call The Source Today to set up your showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5636141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 South Howes Street #401 have any available units?
421 South Howes Street #401 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 South Howes Street #401 have?
Some of 421 South Howes Street #401's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 South Howes Street #401 currently offering any rent specials?
421 South Howes Street #401 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 South Howes Street #401 pet-friendly?
No, 421 South Howes Street #401 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 421 South Howes Street #401 offer parking?
Yes, 421 South Howes Street #401 does offer parking.
Does 421 South Howes Street #401 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 South Howes Street #401 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 South Howes Street #401 have a pool?
Yes, 421 South Howes Street #401 has a pool.
Does 421 South Howes Street #401 have accessible units?
No, 421 South Howes Street #401 does not have accessible units.
Does 421 South Howes Street #401 have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 South Howes Street #401 does not have units with dishwashers.
