421 South Howes Street #401

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool

2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bathroom in Parklane Towers - 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath condo in Park Lane Towers! This unit is just down from CSU, Old Town Square, Lincoln Center & all that downtown Fort Collins has to offer. Not only is the location to be desired, this beautifully maintained condo has brand new windows, incredible city & mountain views from the balcony that runs the full length of the unit. 1 underground parking spot, large storage closet, exercise room, indoor & outdoor pools, party room & guest apartments. Call The Source Today to set up your showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5636141)