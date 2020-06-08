All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

415 E Swallow Rd

415 East Swallow Road · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 East Swallow Road, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 415 E Swallow Rd · Avail. Jul 8

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
415 E Swallow Rd Available 07/08/20 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in desirable Midtown - Fresh Upgrades! - WOW! Fantastic updates. Newer flooring and paint! Newer windows. Open floor plan with yard and garage. Walk to the Foothills Malls! Short distance to downtown and campus! PETS WELCOME! Available early July!

My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Prices and availability subject to change

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4791968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 E Swallow Rd have any available units?
415 E Swallow Rd has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 E Swallow Rd have?
Some of 415 E Swallow Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 E Swallow Rd currently offering any rent specials?
415 E Swallow Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 E Swallow Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 E Swallow Rd is pet friendly.
Does 415 E Swallow Rd offer parking?
Yes, 415 E Swallow Rd does offer parking.
Does 415 E Swallow Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 E Swallow Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 E Swallow Rd have a pool?
No, 415 E Swallow Rd does not have a pool.
Does 415 E Swallow Rd have accessible units?
No, 415 E Swallow Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 415 E Swallow Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 E Swallow Rd has units with dishwashers.
