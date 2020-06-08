Amenities

415 E Swallow Rd Available 07/08/20 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in desirable Midtown - Fresh Upgrades! - WOW! Fantastic updates. Newer flooring and paint! Newer windows. Open floor plan with yard and garage. Walk to the Foothills Malls! Short distance to downtown and campus! PETS WELCOME! Available early July!



My House Property Services

www.myfortcollinshome.com

970-689-8803



Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)

is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)



Prices and availability subject to change



Equal Housing Opportunity



