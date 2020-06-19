All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 405 N Loomis Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
405 N Loomis Ave
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

405 N Loomis Ave

405 North Loomis Avenue · (970) 988-9356
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

405 North Loomis Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80521
Martinez Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Available 11/01/20 Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Heart of FTC - Property Id: 267224

Absolutely stunning & completely renovated top to bottom home in the heart of it all! This home IS unequivocally the new Ft. Collins, CO standard. Super styled out, hip & chic! This dialed in fully furnished 2BR/2BA home lives like twice the size that it is! Perfect floor plan/layout w/14.5 ft ceilings, incredible high end tile finishes, w/mountain scene, 2 sleeping lofts that accommodate 7. Ideal home for traveling couples or families of all sizes! Includes all utilities even internet!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267224
Property Id 267224

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5727025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 N Loomis Ave have any available units?
405 N Loomis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 N Loomis Ave have?
Some of 405 N Loomis Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 N Loomis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
405 N Loomis Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 N Loomis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 405 N Loomis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 405 N Loomis Ave offer parking?
No, 405 N Loomis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 405 N Loomis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 N Loomis Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 N Loomis Ave have a pool?
No, 405 N Loomis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 405 N Loomis Ave have accessible units?
No, 405 N Loomis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 405 N Loomis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 N Loomis Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 405 N Loomis Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Preserve at the Meadows
350 Riva Ridge Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
The Social at Stadium Walk
914 West Lake Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Eleven 13
1113 West Plum Street
Fort Collins, CO 80521
The Habitat at Fort Collins
2736 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Old Town Flats
310 N Mason St
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity