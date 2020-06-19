405 N Loomis Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Available 11/01/20 Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Heart of FTC - Property Id: 267224



Absolutely stunning & completely renovated top to bottom home in the heart of it all! This home IS unequivocally the new Ft. Collins, CO standard. Super styled out, hip & chic! This dialed in fully furnished 2BR/2BA home lives like twice the size that it is! Perfect floor plan/layout w/14.5 ft ceilings, incredible high end tile finishes, w/mountain scene, 2 sleeping lofts that accommodate 7. Ideal home for traveling couples or families of all sizes! Includes all utilities even internet!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/267224

Property Id 267224



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5727025)