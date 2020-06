Amenities

Available July 1st. Convenient access to I-25 and downtown Fort Collins. This great 3-bedroom home is situated on a large corner lot with a common area green belt to the rear and side of the property. Great yard for a bbq and entertaining. 1-car attached garage and driveway. Interior has 3 full bathrooms and hardwood floors through common areas. Pets considered on a case by case situation with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent. Security Deposit is equal to one month of rent. $55/adult Application fee. $150 one-time Admin fee. $7 monthly P&R fee (credit reporting). Schedule your showing today at www.ViewMyHomes.com