3832 Big Dipper Drive

Amenities
This 3 bedroom, 3 bath single-family home is ideally located in Observatory Village, one of Fort Collins' most desirable neighborhoods. It is walking distance to some of the most desirable schools in Fort Collins, Zach Elementary, Preston and Kinard Middle, and Fossil Ridge High schools. A community observatory, pool and park are all included in this great neighborhood. This home features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, upgraded window coverings, great porch, huge loft, and so much more. You don't want to miss this one! Apply today!
Pet Policy: Negotiable, Small Dogs Only, No Cats
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, water/sewer), trash/recycle included
$10 monthly Tenant Management Fee
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available 8/6/20
