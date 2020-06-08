All apartments in Fort Collins
Find more places like 3832 Big Dipper Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Collins, CO
/
3832 Big Dipper Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:43 AM

3832 Big Dipper Drive

3832 Big Dipper Drive · (970) 644-6460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Collins
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3832 Big Dipper Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80528
Willow Brook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This 3 bedroom, 3 bath single-family home is ideally located in Observatory Village, one of Fort Collins' most desirable neighborhoods. It is walking distance to some of the most desirable schools in Fort Collins, Zach Elementary, Preston and Kinard Middle, and Fossil Ridge High schools. A community observatory, pool and park are all included in this great neighborhood. This home features vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, upgraded window coverings, great porch, huge loft, and so much more. You don't want to miss this one! Apply today!

Pet Policy: Negotiable, Small Dogs Only, No Cats
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, water/sewer), trash/recycle included
$10 monthly Tenant Management Fee

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,595, Available 8/6/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3832 Big Dipper Drive have any available units?
3832 Big Dipper Drive has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 3832 Big Dipper Drive have?
Some of 3832 Big Dipper Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3832 Big Dipper Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3832 Big Dipper Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3832 Big Dipper Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3832 Big Dipper Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3832 Big Dipper Drive offer parking?
No, 3832 Big Dipper Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3832 Big Dipper Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3832 Big Dipper Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3832 Big Dipper Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3832 Big Dipper Drive has a pool.
Does 3832 Big Dipper Drive have accessible units?
No, 3832 Big Dipper Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3832 Big Dipper Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3832 Big Dipper Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3832 Big Dipper Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Wyatt
4701 Strauss Cabin Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80528
The Vibe
3701 LeFever Drive
Fort Collins, CO 80528
Courtney Park
4470 S Lemay Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Terra Vida
3707 Precision Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80528
The Social West
1117 City Park Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80521
ReNEW Foothills
2155 Orchard Pl
Fort Collins, CO 80521
Governor's Park
700 E Drake Rd
Fort Collins, CO 80525
Pavillions at Silver Sage
1212 Raintree Dr
Fort Collins, CO 80526

Similar Pages

Fort Collins 1 BedroomsFort Collins 2 Bedrooms
Fort Collins Apartments with ParkingFort Collins Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Collins Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COLongmont, CO
Arvada, COBroomfield, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COBrighton, COWheat Ridge, CO
Golden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prospect ShieldsTroutman Park
Rogers ParkDowntown Fort Collins
University NorthScotch Pines

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado State University-Fort CollinsUniversity of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical CollegeFront Range Community College
Aims Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity