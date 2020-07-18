All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:46 PM

3627 Haven Court

3627 Haven Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1229516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3627 Haven Court, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Troutman Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
NO PETS NO STUDENTS NO FELONS

Great home in a great location! This large 2 story is currently getting all new paint, electrical, carpet and LVT throughout the home. It will be like new when we are done!
This home has 3 bed/2.5 bath, spacious kitchen with a separate dining area. A great room with gas fireplace. Large bedrooms, an expansive master suit with walk in closet. A large fully fenced yard great for entertaining. Plus, a sizable basement for all your storage needs!
Move in date not right for you?
We've got several homes coming up in the next few months!
Check out our website www.middelrealty.com/rentals
VIDEO OF SIMILAR HOME

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3627 Haven Court have any available units?
3627 Haven Court has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 3627 Haven Court currently offering any rent specials?
3627 Haven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3627 Haven Court pet-friendly?
No, 3627 Haven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Collins.
Does 3627 Haven Court offer parking?
No, 3627 Haven Court does not offer parking.
Does 3627 Haven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3627 Haven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3627 Haven Court have a pool?
No, 3627 Haven Court does not have a pool.
Does 3627 Haven Court have accessible units?
No, 3627 Haven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3627 Haven Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3627 Haven Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3627 Haven Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3627 Haven Court does not have units with air conditioning.
