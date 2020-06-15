311 Newaygo Dr.

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Modern home near Old Town Fort Collins! - Property Id: 38098
Stylish 3-bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the Dry Creek neighborhood just minutes to Old Town, Jessup Farm, and local breweries with easy access to miles of multi-use trails and I-25. Beautiful wood floors throughout main level with a fully updated kitchen including granite countertops, a large island, and gas range. All appliances provided for tenant including washer and dryer. The home features a 2 car attached garage, fully fenced and landscaped backyard, and irrigated raised bed garden. Available July 1, 2020. Dogs allowed with additional pet rent of $50/per month per dog; no cats please. Renters insurance required.
Tenant responsible for all* utilities, landscape care, and snow removal.
*Landlord to pay wastewater
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/38098
Property Id 38098
