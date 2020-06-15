311 Newaygo Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage

Available 07/01/20 Modern home near Old Town Fort Collins! - Property Id: 38098



Stylish 3-bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the Dry Creek neighborhood just minutes to Old Town, Jessup Farm, and local breweries with easy access to miles of multi-use trails and I-25. Beautiful wood floors throughout main level with a fully updated kitchen including granite countertops, a large island, and gas range. All appliances provided for tenant including washer and dryer. The home features a 2 car attached garage, fully fenced and landscaped backyard, and irrigated raised bed garden. Available July 1, 2020. Dogs allowed with additional pet rent of $50/per month per dog; no cats please. Renters insurance required.



Tenant responsible for all* utilities, landscape care, and snow removal.



*Landlord to pay wastewater

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/38098

Property Id 38098



(RLNE5843440)