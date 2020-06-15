All apartments in Fort Collins
311 Newaygo Dr.

311 Newaygo Drive · (858) 729-4148
Location

311 Newaygo Drive, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Dry Creek MHP

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2150 · Avail. Jul 1

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 Modern home near Old Town Fort Collins! - Property Id: 38098

Stylish 3-bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the Dry Creek neighborhood just minutes to Old Town, Jessup Farm, and local breweries with easy access to miles of multi-use trails and I-25. Beautiful wood floors throughout main level with a fully updated kitchen including granite countertops, a large island, and gas range. All appliances provided for tenant including washer and dryer. The home features a 2 car attached garage, fully fenced and landscaped backyard, and irrigated raised bed garden. Available July 1, 2020. Dogs allowed with additional pet rent of $50/per month per dog; no cats please. Renters insurance required.

Tenant responsible for all* utilities, landscape care, and snow removal.

*Landlord to pay wastewater
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/38098
Property Id 38098

(RLNE5843440)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Newaygo Dr. have any available units?
311 Newaygo Dr. has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Newaygo Dr. have?
Some of 311 Newaygo Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Newaygo Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
311 Newaygo Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Newaygo Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Newaygo Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 311 Newaygo Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 311 Newaygo Dr. does offer parking.
Does 311 Newaygo Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Newaygo Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Newaygo Dr. have a pool?
No, 311 Newaygo Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 311 Newaygo Dr. have accessible units?
No, 311 Newaygo Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Newaygo Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Newaygo Dr. has units with dishwashers.
