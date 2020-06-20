309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Unit Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 4 Bath Energy Efficient Townhouse - Property Id: 289864



End unit with lots of natural light and view of the front range. This 3 story townhouse is Net-0 due to geothermal heating and solar panels, meaning you will save on utilities. There are two master bedroom/bathrooms on the 3rd floor, a two car garage, and a half bath on the 1st and 2nd floor. The community is located about 1.5 miles north of Old town on College Ave. You can also get to CSU fairly quickly using Willox and Shields.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289864

Property Id 289864



(RLNE5816480)