Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1

309 Urban Prairie Street · No Longer Available
Location

309 Urban Prairie Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Unit Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 4 Bath Energy Efficient Townhouse - Property Id: 289864

End unit with lots of natural light and view of the front range. This 3 story townhouse is Net-0 due to geothermal heating and solar panels, meaning you will save on utilities. There are two master bedroom/bathrooms on the 3rd floor, a two car garage, and a half bath on the 1st and 2nd floor. The community is located about 1.5 miles north of Old town on College Ave. You can also get to CSU fairly quickly using Willox and Shields.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289864
Property Id 289864

(RLNE5816480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1 have any available units?
309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1 have?
Some of 309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1 does offer parking.
Does 309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Urban Prairie Street Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
