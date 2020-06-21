All apartments in Fort Collins
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:37 PM

303 West Prospect Road

303 West Prospect Road · (720) 617-0186
Location

303 West Prospect Road, Fort Collins, CO 80526

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 690 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prospect Station Apartment features studio, one and two bedroom apartments in Fort Collins, CO. Located just across from the Colorado State University campus and College Avenue, where it is all possible. Old Town is just one bus stop or a quick bike ride away. Ditch your car if you want to – your friends will come to you, and whatever you need, you are steps away! Inside your new home, you will find central AC/Heat, a fully equipped kitchen, spacious living areas, and your very own washer/dryer. Select units come with a balcony or patio to enjoy the beautiful scenery.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 West Prospect Road have any available units?
303 West Prospect Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 West Prospect Road have?
Some of 303 West Prospect Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 West Prospect Road currently offering any rent specials?
303 West Prospect Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 West Prospect Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 West Prospect Road is pet friendly.
Does 303 West Prospect Road offer parking?
No, 303 West Prospect Road does not offer parking.
Does 303 West Prospect Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 West Prospect Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 West Prospect Road have a pool?
No, 303 West Prospect Road does not have a pool.
Does 303 West Prospect Road have accessible units?
No, 303 West Prospect Road does not have accessible units.
Does 303 West Prospect Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 West Prospect Road does not have units with dishwashers.
