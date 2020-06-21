303 West Prospect Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Prospect Station Apartment features studio, one and two bedroom apartments in Fort Collins, CO. Located just across from the Colorado State University campus and College Avenue, where it is all possible. Old Town is just one bus stop or a quick bike ride away. Ditch your car if you want to – your friends will come to you, and whatever you need, you are steps away! Inside your new home, you will find central AC/Heat, a fully equipped kitchen, spacious living areas, and your very own washer/dryer. Select units come with a balcony or patio to enjoy the beautiful scenery.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.