Amenities
2712 Granada Hills Drive Available 08/05/20 Lovely home in large cul-de-sac, awesome backyard, bring your pets! Available August 2020 - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath house in a great neighborhood. Lots of space, vaulted ceilings, fenced backyard and sprinkler system with garage and washer/dryer!
Not available until August 2020, but you can tour now...contact us!
My House Property Services
www.myfortcollinshome.com
970-689-8803
Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)
Prices and availability subject to change
Equal Housing Opportunity
(RLNE4771412)